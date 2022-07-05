Bigg Boss OTT 2: There have been rumours around Bigg Boss OTT season 2 that Karan Johar has been replaced as the host and Ranveer Singh will take the charge. Nothing was confirmed before and it seems the fake news was spread to get all the media attention that the show requires. Well, the truth is Ranveer Singh is not going to replace Karan Johar in Bigg Boss OTT. A trade source confirmed E-Times that the reports are ‘untrue’. “Ranveer is currently too busy with his film commitments and he is set to start working on exciting tentpole films that will be announced in due course of time.”Also Read - Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Dance Their Hearts Out At Shankar Mahadevan's US Concert- See Viral Pics & Videos

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Confirmed Contestants

The source also confirmed a few contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 such as actors Kanchi Singh, Mahesh Shetty, Pooja Gor. The report also suggested that the makers are keen on getting Sambhavna Seth and Poonam Pandey on board, but the actresses are yet to sign up. Earlier, it was reported that television actress Anushka Sen is in talks with the makers. However, nothing is confirmed by her so far.

The last season's winner was Divya Agarwal and the runner-up was Nishant Bhatt.