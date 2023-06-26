Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswami Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Show, Gets Emotional

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Apart from Palak, those who were nominated for elimination in the first week were Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev.

Palak received the least number of votes. (Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss OTT 2, which is currently streaming on Jio Cinema, is stealing all the limelight for its unexpected twists and turns. From Puneet Superstar’s eviction to the brewing romance between Jad Hadid and Manisha Rani, the show is successful when it comes to treating the audience to entertainment. Now, another shocker from the show has left a contestant’s fans disheartened. Palak Purswami had to head home as she has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house on the first weekend. Her eviction was announced by Salman Khan on Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar.

Apart from Palak, those who were nominated for elimination in the first week were Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve and Avinash Sachdev. The actress received the least number of votes and in the aftermath, she had to bid adieu to the house. While leaving the house, the TV actor broke down in tears.

She entered the house along with Akanksha Puri on day 2 of the show as both of them were initially barred from entering the house with the other contestants. She shared a good bond with Akanksha, Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and Aaliya Siddiqui during her stay at the house. While she was friends with Akanksha since the first episode of the show, ex-best friends Palak and Jiya had patched up after entering the show. However, what caught the attention of the housemates and audience was her fights with her ex Avinash, Pooja and Bebika.

Interestingly, Avinash and Palak were dating each other for a long time and ended their relationship in 2021. The relationship ended after having a roka ceremony earlier that year in Mumbai.

Palak Purswani, speaking about her breakup with Avinash, in one of the episodes, shared, “There were a few things which were non-negotiable for me. I felt I was done. We gave chances to each other. I was the one who broke up, and I haven’t got closure, shayad idhar mil jaye (perhaps I got it here). We were together for four and a half years.”

Further, in another episode, she also shared how they met through a common friend. Palak said that she used to jump from one relationship to another and when she was introduced to Avinash through a friend, they found a lot of similarities with each other. “He was calm to my storm. He was everything that I wanted to settle for,” she said.

