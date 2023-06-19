Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Breaks Silence on Being Labeled as ‘Alcoholic’

Home

Pooja Bhatt on Bigg Boss OTT 2 accepts of having drinking problems, says, "I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit."

Bigg Boss OTT 2: It’s been just a few days since the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 commenced and the contestants seem to be warming up to each other and sharing details about their life. Filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt, who is seen as a contestant in the show, spoke about her battle with alcoholism at the age of 44 and then her journey to sobriety. Pooja was seen talking to co-contestant Cyrus Broacha and said, “I had a drinking problem, and that’s why I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit.”

Bhatt then spoke about how she was labeled as an “alcoholic” by people and how she tackled that. She was heard saying that men get a license from society and hence, freely talk about being “addicted and recovering from alcoholism. Women don’t openly drink and so they don’t openly recover. I used to drink openly so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism I realised that why should I recover in the closet? People used to call me an alcoholic but then I said I’m a recovering alcoholic”.

Pooja Bhatt, who was previously seen as a panelist, surprised Bigg Boss fans by joining the show as the final contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 with a star-studded contestant list including Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Aaliya Siddiqui, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswami, Puneet Kumar, and Pooja Bhatt.

