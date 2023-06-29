Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Gives Reality Check to Jiya Shankar Following Nominations Controversy

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Gives Reality Check to Jiya Shankar Following Nominations Controversy

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Apologises as Pooja Bhatt Delivers a Reality Check on Ethics and Reputation

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Pooja Bhatt Gives Reality Check to Jiya Shankar Following Nominations Controversy

Bigg Boss OTT 2: The atmosphere inside the reality show turned tense when Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, and Akanksha Puri were exposed for openly discussing nominations, a direct violation of the show’s rules. The revelation sparked anger among the other housemates, who confronted Abhishek, Jiya, and Akanksha. However, Jiya Shankar soon realised her mistake and took the initiative to apologise to all the housemates for her actions.

During their conversation, Jiya admitted her mistake and promised not to offer any justifications. Pooja Bhatt, an experienced personality in the industry, took the opportunity to school Jiya about the consequences of her actions. She expressed her bewilderment at how individuals who were well-educated and had signed contracts could still make such a mistake. Pooja candidly shared her own feelings, saying, “If someone had told me something like this, I would have been engulfed in embarrassment. Let me reiterate, Jiya, if you aspire to succeed in this industry, you must first be a good person—a good human being. This industry doesn’t solely prioritize talent and looks. Looks fade away, and when you guys turn 50, I would still like to meet you. It’s your character that will truly make you stand out.”

You may like to read

Pooja continued to offer her advice, highlighting the importance of character development over mere talent. She referred to her attempts to guide and support Abhishek Malhan, explaining that her actions were not meant to flatter him but to help him feel comfortable. Pooja addressed the young generation of aspiring individuals in the industry, emphasizing the need to cultivate character and highlighting that success is not solely based on talent. She stressed that honor, dignity, and respect must be earned and cannot be bought. Pooja further observed the tendency of the present generation to become infatuated with their growing social media followings and urged them to remain grounded.

She said, “I have tried my best with this boy (Abhishek Malhan). I even gave a silly heart in the weekend ka vaar as part of a gesture to make him feel comfortable. I was not trying to butter him up. I want to tell you young people who want to to become number one and conquer the industry that develops character. It is not always about talent. There will be a day when we all will have to nominate each other but we can’t buy honour and dignity, it is earned. Respect had to be earned. Aap logon ka kya hai aaj kal ke generation ka, aap log dekhltete hain 30, 20 million followers, you start seeing yourself on cloud nine. I hope I’m alive when I see you guys when you are 50.”

Bhatt’s impassioned words served as a reality check for Jiya Shankar and others present.

Watch this space for more updates on Bigg Boss OTT.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.