Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Schools Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri Eliminated

Model and actress Akanksha Puri, who was ruling the headlines in the last few episodes got eliminated within two weeks of her journey in the Bigg Boss house. While she was among one of the most trending contestants on social media, Akanksha received the lowest votes from the audience.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is currently making headlines with its intensifying drama and unexpected twists. Staying true to its format, the new season is keeping the viewers hooked to their television screens with non-stop entertainment and shocking incidents. The show’s jaw-dropping fights and sudden nominations are cherry on the top for the audiences. Well, talking about the current situation in the house, Akanksha Puri who grabbed eyeballs and was among the most trending contestants, got eliminated in the latest episode of Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss OTT 2. Notably, three contestants- Jiya Shankar, Akanksha Puri, and Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan were nominated for the eviction. The recent episode also showed host Salman Khan schooling Jad Hadid for his inappropriate behaviour in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan schools Jad Hadid

Dubai-based model Jad Hadid is the hot topic of discussion in Bigg Boss OTT 2, but not for the best reasons. Continuing his inappropriate behaviour, Jad crossed a line with Bebika Dhurve during a fight that left everyone shocked. Jad showed his buttocks to Bebika out of anger. Seeing this behaviour, he was chided by Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar. As a punishment, he was nominated for the next week.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri gets evicted

The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode shows Salman Khan giving the contestants a tough task where three nominees had to collectively decide as to who is supposed to be evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2. But as we know, with tasks come twists. So, here the twist was that the discussion was time-bound. The housemates’ facilities would be taken away on the basis of the time it took the nominees to decide the contestant who was to be eliminated. With time ticking, the housemates lost the access to their bathroom and gym area, but nobody agreed to a decision. Later, the audience’s decision was taken into account and Akanksha Puri got evicted from BB house.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 which started on JioCinema from June 17 with 13 contestants now, has 9 contestants left competing to be the show’s winner. Puneet Superstar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani, and Akanksha Puri have been evicted. The remaining contestants locked inside the house are Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan.

