Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt recently lashed out at Jiya Shankar and called her 'toxic' and 'temperamental'.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is in its full swing and is getting nastier with every new episode. The celebrity reality show known for catfights, competitive rivalries, blossoming romance and friendship of convenience is becoming spicier. The audiences are set for a roller-coaster experience as a new twist and turn happens inside the Bigg Boss house. The inmates getting into heated arguments and using abusive language is not a new thing in most reality shows. Recently, Pooja Bhatt lost her cool on Jiya Shankar as the duo ended into a serious verbal dual. Pooja is known for being opinionated and at times entering serious rifts with her the housemates.

POOJA BHATT AND JIYA SHANKAR GET INTO A HEATED ARGUMENT IN BIGG BOSS HOUSE

Pooja claimed that Jiya was causing groupism in the house by constantly changing friends. She alleged that the actress initially wanted Jad Hadid to be the captain but then opted for Avinash Sachdev. According to the actress-filmmaker, Jiya was “paying Avinash back.” In-spite of the former’s clarification, Pooja called her ‘toxic’ and ‘temperamental’. When the actress stated that the latter had ‘double standards,’ Pooja said, “Go put your make-up on and chill out.” Jiah responded and told, “I have put my make-up on and I have curled my hair, I love it this way.” When Falak Naaz was having a conversation with the filmmaker, Jiya interrupted which caused further tension. Pooja yelled at Jiah and said, “I am not talking to you. Now, shut the f**k up. Shut up.” When the latter confronted her for abusing her, Pooja stated, “You don’t frighten me and you don’t impress me either.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

