Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt Makes a Candid Confession About Her Love Life, Says ‘Jab Mere Maa Baap ko…’

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant, Pooja Bhatt expressed her thoughts on relationships and how she used to be possessive for her boyfriends in 20s.

Big Boss OTT 2 has been full of drama and a daily dose of entertainment for audiences. Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter, Pooja Bhatt who has participated this year in the reality show, is already wining hearts with her unfiltered personality and straightforward attitude. In a recent conversation with her fellow contestants, the veteran actress discussed her perspective on love and confessed her possessive attitude in relationships.

As she continued to speak, she revealed how her feelings have evolved towards love over the past few years. She admitted being possessive in relationships in her early 20s. Now, she feels her attitude is changed and has different expectations from her better half.

Bhatt further states that she has learned valuable lessons about what truly matters in a meaningful relationship. She explained that now she seeks a mind-to-mind understanding with someone who can share silence with her.

Pooja Bhatt Expresses How 90s Actresses Were Not Allowed to Talk About Their Personal Lives

During the previous episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt mentioned challenges faced by actresses in the 90s when it came to discussing their love lives. She shared, “In the 90s, the actresses were told not to talk about their affairs. They were allowed to talk about everything else but not about their love lives.”

Bhatt also revealed how she used to handle her personal life ”But I was always open about my boyfriends. Mera funda simple tha… jab mere maa baap ko pata hai, toh kisi se kya darna.” (I had a simple mantra, when my parents know about it, then why should I fear anyone else)

This is not the first time, where Bhatt shared her thoughts and opinions on personal life. In the earlier weeks, she spoke candidly about how she ended her 11-year marriage with Manish Makhija as she felt it was a right decision for her.

