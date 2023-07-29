Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt-Manisha Rani Argue Over House Task After Latter Gets Cast as Villain - Check Twitter Reactions

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is bringing new twists and turns with every new episode. The celebrity reality show hosted by Salman Khan is known for its unique and challenging tasks. It is also imperative that makers come onboard with certain changes with every new season. The purpose is to make sure that contestants do not get a hint from previous shows in order to play easier. It is always the main theme to make things inside the house more difficult and uncomfortable. The audiences also expect the participants to push themselves beyond their comfort zone. Recently, Pooja Bhatt and Manisha Rani got into an ugly fight over a house task.

MANISHA RANI CALLS HERSELF THE HEROINE OF THE HOUSE

In a task given to housemates Pooja was made the casting director. She was asked to finalise the hero, heroine and villain of the house. Since, she made Manisha the villain, the latter argued with her and defended herself. She told the actress-filmmaker that the audiences will never accept Manisha Rani as villain. While explaining to Manisha, Pooja told, “You would make a very interesting villain as you are the leader of your group. You are the one you dictate Elvish and Manisha. I think you should give the audience for the villain.” The former, however, opined, “There’s no way audience will believe that I’m the villan. I know for a fact that I’m the heroine of the house. I know you chose Jiya as a heroine as she is pretty and has made following.” Netizens also reacted to the heated argument between the two Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants.

CHECK OUT TWITTER REACTION TO MANISHA RANI-POOJA BHATT ARGUMENT:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

