Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Superstar Has Over 2 Million Followers On Instagram

Puneet Superstar’s fan base has witnessed a dramatic surge in numbers following which his Instagram account now has a fan base of 2.3 million.

Puneet Superstar has gained over 2 million followers. (Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been stealing the limelight ever since it was announced. The show is popular among people for its highly engaging content. Time and again, it has proven to be a game-changer for many and this time, the fortunate contestant is content creator Puneet Superstar. Despite Puneet’s eviction on the first day of the show, his popularity seems to have touched new heights. Known for his unfiltered personality, Puneet Superstar has gained over 2 million followers on Instagram within a week.

Puneet Superstar’s fan base has witnessed a dramatic surge in numbers following which his Instagram account now has a fan base of 2.3 million. Such is the popularity of Puneet these days that Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan saw a decline in his Instagram following, probably for publicly criticising Puneet’s content as cringe-worthy. MC Stan’s follower count dropped to 10.9 million from 11.1 million which is a sheer example of the shift of interest in social media dynamics.

Interestingly, popular comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek was recently slammed by Puneet Superstar’s fans. It started after Krushna Abhishek, in a video, referred to a monkey as Puneet Superstar. The video went viral and made the ex-Bigg Boss contestant’s fans angry.

Expressing their discontent, the fans started trolling him. One of the fans expressed, “Puneet superstar Tujhse Jyada famous hai.” Another wrote, “Tune apna kariyar suru hone se phele hi khtam kar liya Punit ka name lekar..”

Meanwhile, fans have expressed a strong desire for the content creator’s return to the show. Given the immense support from his fans which he garnered after his appearance on the show, the makers are reportedly planning to bring him back to the show. A few reports have emerged suggesting that Puneet is all set to re-enter the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house soon.

Speculations are rife that Puneet has been staying in a hotel room after his eviction from the show. Contrary to what Puneet’s fans want, the housemates do not want him back and this is the reason why he was voted out in the beginning of the show.

