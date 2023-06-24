Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Romance Brewing up Between Akanksha Puri And Jad Hadid? – Read on

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is on its full swing and the contestants have started the game of in-house competition, enviousness, arguments and romance. A new love story is being witnessed between Lebanese model Jad Hadid and actress Akanksha Puri. Jad is considered one of the richest models who was born in Lebanon. He walked the catwalk at events like Beirut Fashion Week for such brands as Faraz Manan. Akanksha played the role of Goddess Parvat in the Indian TV series Vighnaharta Ganesh. She is also the ex-girlfriend of former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chabra. It has been widely speculated that the actor parted ways with her after meeting Mahira Sharma on the Salman Khan hosted reality show.

JADD HADID-AKANKSHA PURI’S FRIENDSHIP TURNS ROMANTIC

In a viral video, Jad is seen talking to camera while Akanksha is in jail. He says, “She’s a copy of me but in a girl version. Thank you for making this journey enjoyable.” When the actress quizzes, “Really?” Jadd states that, “Thank you so much, really. I don’t know how it would have looked like if there was no you here, like this moment of peace, you get sometimes when you are like in the chaos, in the mess, the noises and everything and you feel like you just want to run away and isolate yourself and have a glass of martini or champagne.” Co-contestant Manisha Rani has also been trying to flirt with the model as she sitS on his lap and kisses him. However, when she calls Jad ‘Pagla’, Pooja Bhatt and Cyrus Broacha tell him that she called him mad. When Jad went to Manisha, she gets emotional says she will never do anything to hurt him. He then forgives her with a smile.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui as one of the contestants.

