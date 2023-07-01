Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan got enraged over Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid's viral liplock and walked out of the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan recently appeared on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2. As expected, the actor expressed the most controversial issue of the week, the ‘kiss’ between Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri. Salman looked upset and taunted the housemates over the viral liplock between Jad and Akanksha during a task as part of a ‘dare.’ For the unversed, Akanksha was given the dare to lock lips with the Lebanese model for 30 seconds. The smooch between the duo broke the internet and got mixed reaction from netizens. Akanksha had recently spoken about feeling awkward while kissing Jad, while the latter called her a ‘bad kisser.’

SALMAN KHAN SLAMS BEBIKA DHRUVE

Salman can be seen saying in a viral promo, “Aap sabko aisa lagta hai ki ye week ka highlight tha. Parvarish, parivaar, morality, kya woh task apne sabhyata ko leke tha (You all think this was the highlight of the week. Was it according to our upbringing, family values and culture)? You don’t need to apologise to me for whatever you did. I don’t care. I’m out of here. I’m leaving this show.” He than walked off the stage as the contestants were left in a state of shock. When the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor was speaking in another video he lashed out at Bebika Dhruve for interrupting him. He said, “Bebika, main baat karr raha hu yahan par. Aapko kisine ijaazat di bolne ki? Jab mujhe aapki raai chahiye hogi, main aapse poochuga. Main Jad, Jia, Avi nahi hu (Bebika I am speaking here. Did I give you permission to speak? I’ll ask you when I’ll need your opinion).”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 also has Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Cyrus Broacha, Pooja Bhatt and Falak Naaz as contestants. Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha and Jiya are nominated this week. Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

