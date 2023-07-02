Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan recently schooled Lebanese model Jad Hadid for obscenity and said that 'India is a conservative country'.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been the biggest newsmaker of the week and show host Salman Khan made some strong statements on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The controversy over Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri’s viral liplock had divided netizens. While a section of social media users stated that it was part of a dare during the task, others found it offensive and even slammed the makers for the same. Many users were even curious about Salman Khan’s reaction, given his conservative stand on cultural values and ‘no-kissing policy’ in movies. The actor came on the show and called out everyone including Jad for his obscene behaviour.

SALMAN KHAN SLAMS JAD HADID FOR HIS BEHAVIOUR

In a recent episode during a fight, Jad showed off his buttocks to Bebika Dhurve. Salman lashed out at him and said, “Try this in Abu Dhabi, try this in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) belt, try this in Saudi Arabia.” Jad replied and stated that, “Sir it was a mistake. I admit it.” The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor responded and asked, “When did you say it was a mistake? Right now?” The Lebanese model told, “No no no. I said it straight away but she (Bebika) wasn’t in a mood that I could approach her.” The show host then opined, “A lot of people may not find anything wrong with what you did. But a lot of people may find it offensive. It (India) is a very conservative country. … It’s also a very forgiving country. We all have been forgiven by the people of this country a million times. And you? They loved you. The way you were, even though they did not understand the language, they loved you, they loved Abdu (Rozik)… till these two incidences. Leave aside the kiss incident, this is the bummer.”

SALMAN KHAN WARNS AKANKSHA PURI AND JAD HADID

Jad apologised and admitted that, “I take full blame. I apologise to you, to India, to every member of this house. I am extremely sorry, what I did was unforgivable, and it was a huge mistake. And I swear to my daughter’s life, I am extremely sorry.” When Salman quizzed him about his daughter, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant remained silent. When he was asked about her age, he revealed she was four and half years old. The actor then pointed out, “Then you understand what I am saying to you. For her, you shouldn’t have done this.” Salman warned both Jad and Akanksha that they should find another show for such kind of stunts.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 also has Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Cyrus Broacha, Pooja Bhatt and Falak Naaz as contestants. Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha and Jiya are nominated this week. Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

