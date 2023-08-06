Home

Salman Khan recently took a sly dig at Abhishek Malhan for constantly bragging about his social media fan following.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is among the most popular reality web shows in India. The series is loved and hated by one and all but it’s relevance can’t be ignored. While catfights, emotional breakdowns, competition and allegations are the very essence of Bigg Boss brand, its show host is always the center of attraction. Salman Khan’s swagger, witty one-liners, flamboyance and charm has a huge fan base, be it theatrical releases, television shows or OTT series. The actor apart from his humanitarian side often loses cool during Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and schools house inmates on their behaviour.

CHECK OUT SALMAN KHAN’S VIRAL VIDEO:

SALMAN KHAN TAKES A DIG AT ‘FUKRA INSAAN’ FOR BRAGGING ABOUT HIS FOLLOWERS

Salman recently took a sly dig at Abhishek Malhan’s remark about his fan following on social media. Malhan, also known as ‘Fukra Insaan’ by his fandom has been speaking about his followers. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 host slammed the influencer-contestant for constantly bragging about his followers on the show. In a viral promo, Salman asked Abhishek, “Abhishek, toh aap iss show mein followers leke aye hain. Aapko yeh baat ki guarantee hai ki yeh followers yeh show dekh rahe hai aap ki wajah se (You think you have increased the followers of this show, are sure they are watching it only because of you)?” The latter replied, “No.” The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor then opined, “Agar aap nahi hote toh hamara kya hota yaar? Toh hum sab aapke shukr guzaar hai ki aap iss show mein aye ho. Abhishek, ek admi ko follow kiya jata hai, aap followers ko follow kar rahe ho, jahan ki woh chahte hain ki woh aapko follow karein. But aap followers ko follow kar rahe hain (If you were not there, what would have happened to us, my friend. We are all thankful to you for coming on the show. You are following your followers when they want to follow you).”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinemas app and airs at 9 PM, Monday to Friday.

