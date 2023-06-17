Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone And Mia Khalifa To Enter The House? Here’s The Truth

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Sunny Leone And Mia Khalifa To Enter The House? Here’s The Truth

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | While Sunny Leone’s presence in the show has been confirmed by the actress herself, speculations are rife that former adult film star Mia Khalifa can also enter Bigg Boss OTT house.

Sunny Leone And Mia Khalifa. (Credits: Instagram)

Even before its premiere, the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2 has created much of a buzz. The show has been creating waves and fans are excited to witness the intriguing journey of contestants who will be locked inside the house this year. Salman Khan is set to be the host of the reality show. There is speculation that this season of Bigg Boss OTT will be even more entertaining. Reportedly, Sunny Leone will also be seen in the show. The actress was a part of the fifth season of Bigg Boss. Even former adult film star Mia Khalifa’s name is doing the rounds as a potential contestant.

Sunny Leone recently said that she will be seen in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT 2. While Sunny’s presence in the show has been confirmed by the actress herself, speculations are rife that former adult film star Mia Khalifa can also enter the highly anticipated show. As per the reports, Mia Khalifa may enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild card contestant. A report in the Hindustan Times claims that both Mia and Raj Kundra were approached for the show. There has been no official confirmation on the matter.

You may like to read

What Sunny Leone Said About Her Bigg Boss OTT 2 Appearance

While speaking with Pinkvilla, Sunny Leone shared, “Coming on Bigg Boss OTT will be like a homecoming for me. There are so many memories that come rushing back as this was one of the turning points in my career. I have been closely following the show and I am all charged up to take it to the next level. So, wait and watch, everyone, this season will be even more sunny!”

Bigg Boss OTT 2

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 2, 13 contestants will enter the house. These contestants include Avinash Sachdev, Abhishek Malhan, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Puneet Superstar, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Palak Purswani, and Pooja Gor among others.

Salman Khan will replace Karan Johar this year to host the show. The show will have its premiere today and will stream live on Jio Cinema. This season’s tagline is “Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi”, promising that viewers may have a lot of control over the fate of the contestants.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.