Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Tired Fans Ask Pooja Bhatt to Stop Throwing ‘Main Mahesh Bhatt Ki Beti Hun’ in Everyone’s Faces

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Tired Fans Ask Pooja Bhatt to Stop Throwing ‘Main Mahesh Bhatt Ki Beti Hun’ in Everyone’s Faces

Bigg Boss OTT 2 latest update: Pooja Bhatt's constant mention of her father, Mahesh Bhatt, in conversations with her fellow housemates irk the audience now.

'Main Mahesh Bhatt Ki Beti Hun'! Pooja Bhatt irks netizens in Bigg Boss OTT 2 (Photo: JioCinemas)

Bigg Boss Ott 2 latest update: Pooja Bhatt is one of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. The equation that she is building inside the house and the revelations she is making about her personal relationships have got everyone hooked. But, a section of the audience feels that she should stop showing off her lineage, especially her father’s legacy in front of others.

Highlights Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestants

Pooja Bhatt vs Aaliya Siddiqui in Bigg Boss OTT season 2

The latest gossip from inside the Bigg Boss OTT season 2

Twitter is full of viewers discussing how Pooja keeps bringing ‘Main Mahesh Bhatt Ki Beti Hun‘ into her conversations again and again. The actor is known for sharing a solid bond with her father who’s one of the most celebrated directors in the Hindi film industry. During a nomination task recently, Pooja turned aggressive and warned the contestants against messing with her because she is ‘Mahesh Bhatt ki Beti’. She has reportedly done that more than once inside the house. Highlighting how that irks the viewers, one Twitter user wrote, “only aaliya has balls to point out how useless and arogant #PoojaBhatt is in nomination task which triggered poja & she raised her voice by saying “I am daughter of mahesh bhatt” Iss age mai bhi baap ke name par uchal rahi hai (sic).”

You may like to read

Appreciation for #AliyahSiddiqui for raising voice against #PoojaBhatt

She literally said,” Main Mahesh Bhatt ki beti hu main aise hi bolungi.”

Seriously man!! This is what was expected…we were just waiting to hear it from you.#BiggBossOTT2 #Fukralnsaan — Anonymous (@anonyymouss75) June 25, 2023

#PoojaBhatt in a threatening tone : ‘main Mahesh Bhatt ki beti hu, meri awaz uchi hogi’ Wow #nepotism at its peak in #BiggBossOTT2 — Aashu Mishra (@Aashu9) June 25, 2023

‘Main Mahesh Bhatt ki beti hoon’ already so much hate for nepo kids, why are you giving people more reasons #PoojaBhatt

Like eating a piece of #BebikaDhurve birthday cake brings out #AaliyaSiddiqui character similarly this statement brings out yours too #BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2 — Sakshi Chaudhry (@sakshichaudhry_) June 27, 2023

Aaliya never played victim card . She is not a public figure and not an Independent woman. It’s completely senseless to compare her divorce to #PoojaBhatt‘s

If only Aaliya belonged to an effluent family.

“Mai Mahesh Bhat ki beti hoon ” #BiggBossOTT2 — Archie ⚡️ (@_Kuch_Bhi__) June 26, 2023

Another Twitter user also highlighted the same and wrote, “51 year old #PoojaBhatt says mein Mahesh bhatt ki beti hun #AaliyaSiddiqui reply chotti bachhi ho kya Itna toa Mera 6 saal ka ladka school mein nahi bolta #NawazuddinSiddiqui ka ladka hun , jitna #BBOTT Per #PoojaBhatt bool Rahi hy and Dara Raha hy contestants ko #bbverse (sic).”

So called #PoojaBhatt constantly demeaning #AaliyaSiddiqui by saying

“Es aurat ke hanth ka mujhe nahi khana, esse negative vibe aati hai aur more disgusting things about her in today’s episode and live feed. “MB Ke Beti PB Jisko Koi Nahi Jaanta”#PuneetSuperstar#AbhishekMalhan pic.twitter.com/EkBmuKxcos — BB OTT2 ❌ Tatti ®️ (@BBOTT2Tatti) June 26, 2023

only aaliya has balls to point out how useless and arogant #PoojaBhatt is in nomination task which triggered poja & she raised her voice by saying “I am daughter of mahesh bhatt” Iss age mai bhi baap ke name par uchal rahi hai. #BiggBossOTT #Fukralnsaan @lakshayhere @peepoye_ — Lala’s Logic (@LalaKaLogic) June 26, 2023

51 year old #PoojaBhatt says mein Mahesh bhatt ki beti hun #AaliyaSiddiqui reply chotti bachhi ho kya

Itna toa Mera 6 saal ka ladka school mein nahi bolta #NawazuddinSiddiqui ka ladka hun , jitna #BBOTT

Per #PoojaBhatt bool Rahi hy and Dara Raha hy contestants ko #bbverse pic.twitter.com/HKynaPPfdG — AaliyaNawazJourney (@NawazAaliya) June 26, 2023

In another incident that left the viewers taking sides on the internet, Pooja and Aaliya nominated each other and gave interesting explanations. The former actor took Aaliya’s name and said she plays the victim card because of her broken marriage with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She says, “I wold like to frankly tell you something, shaadi meri bhi tooti hai, dher saari auraton ki tooti hai iske pehle and unfortunately a lot more will go through it in the future, but people get tired of seeing the victim card. I think if you drop the victim card, you will go far in life (sic).”

Aaliya, in return, nominated Pooja and accused of encouraging and supporting negativity in the house. She said Pooja was ruining the mood of the house and she wants to control everything happening in the house.

Your thoughts on how Pooja is conducting herself in the Bigg Boss OTT house? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT season 2!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.