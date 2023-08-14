Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Tony Kakkar Announces Manisha Rani In Next Music Album, Rohanpreet Singh Calls Her ‘Bhabhi’

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Tony Kakkar Announces Manisha Rani In Next Music Album, Rohanpreet Singh Calls Her ‘Bhabhi’

Last night, during the entry of Tony Kakkar inside the house with Asees Kaur, Manisha Rani asked Tony when her dream to do a music album with him would come true.

Hosted by Salman Khan, the grand finale of ‘BB OTT 2’ is scheduled to go live on August 14. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been stormed with many debates, controversies, and love stories. Now, leaving everything behind, the season is about to come to an end. The strongest contestants made their place in the top 5, bidding cheerio to the rest. But before the dazzling grand finale night, the last episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw a grand concert by singer Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur inside the house. During the performance, Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani’s sizzling chemistry struck all the right chords. It seems like the lovey-dovey moments between the two were also unmissable for the Kakkar family.

Trending Now

Pulling the leg of his brother-in-law, Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet Singh didn’t miss the chance and shared an Instagram story calling Manisha Rani ‘Bhabhi’. Later, BB contestant Manisha Rani told Tony Kakkar that she had been waiting to work with him and had always wanted to do a music album with him.

Tony Kakkar announces to Cast Manisha Rani In Coming Music Video

Last night, during the entry of Tony Kakkar inside the house with Asees Kaur, Manisha Rani asked the singer when her dream to do a music album with him would come true. Replying to that, Tony said, “The way you gave a kiss to Jad Hadid on the tissue, I can’t get a tissue right now. But I am saying in this live episode that as soon as you come out of the Bigg Boss house, the first music album you will do is with Tony Kakkar.”

Manisha Rani was on cloud nine after listening to this, and she hugged Tony Kakkar in no time to show gratitude.

Rohanpreet Singh Pulls Tony Kakkar’s Legs

Neha Kakkar’s husband and Tony Kakkar’s brother-in-law, Rohanpreet Singh, dropped some images on his Instagram handle showing the singer and Manisha Rani dancing together. Teasing his brother-in-law, Rohanpreet captioned, “Lagda aj Bhabhi mil hi Jani aa sanu! (It seems like today we are going to get our Bhabhi!)”

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 streaming on JioCinema is great this year as the episodes of the reality show are no less than Karan Johar’s all-in-one melodramatic movie. Viewers across the country are hooked to their television screens and are eagerly waiting to see who among the top five finalists will lift the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy.

Fans are looking forward to knowing if it will be Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve or Pooja Bhatt? Hosted by Salman Khan, the grand finale of BB OTT 2 is scheduled to go live on August 14.

So, which BB contestant are you rooting for?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES