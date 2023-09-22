Home

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav recently revealed during a chat show that he is yet to receive his Rs 25 Lakh prize money from Salman Khan's reality show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Hasn’t Received Rs 25 Lakh: Elvish Yadav recently opened up on his shot to fame with Bigg Boss OTT 2. Elvish broke the jinx of the reality show franchise by becoming the first ever wild-card contestant to emerge as a winner. The YouTuber, who recently featured in the music video Hum Toh Deewane with Esha Gupta appeared on Shehnaaz Gill’s chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz has earlier hosted celebrities like Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Kapil Sharma and Bhuvan Bam in her show.

When Elvish told Shehnaaz that he already owns three smartphones, she asked him “When are you buying the fourth one?” The latter replied “Chautha bhi lenge jab Bigg Boss vaale Rs 25 lakh bhej denge (I will buy the fourth one too, when the makers of Bigg Boss will send me ₹25 lakh).” Shehnaaz expressed her shocking reaction and said, “Ye toh galat hai (This is wrong)”. Elvish recently achieved a milestone feat after breaking MC Stan’s Instagram Live record with highest viewership. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner’s Instagram live session was attended by 5,95,000 viewers. The live even crashed due to the heavy traffic. He thanked his fans on social media and wrote, “Guys abhi abhi aap logo ne dekha… pata lag gaya ki jaise mera live crash hua… phone load nahi le pa raha.. Instagram crash ho gaya (Just as you all must have noticed, that my live was crashed, my phone was unable to load. Instagram also crashed). But good news is humne India ka record tod diya aur hum number 1 pe aa gaye hein… all thanks to you aap log na hote toh na ye record tut ta na tumhara bhai hota kuch bhi. Dhanyavaad sabhi logon ka (the good news is that we broke the record created in India and are now number 1. all thanks to you. If it weren’t for you all this record would not have broken neither would your brother reach this far. Thank you all).”

