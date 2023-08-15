Bigg Boss OTT 2: Winner Elvish Yadav’s First Statement Against ‘Friend’ Abhishek Malhan

Home

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav speaks his mind on the statement made by his friend Abhishek Malhan about how a wild card contestant shouldn't be winning the show.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 latest upate: Elvish Yadav created history by becoming the first-ever wild card contestant to win Bigg Boss OTT. The YouTuber won the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 trophy and took home the prize money of Rs 25 lakh. While the audience made him the king of the season, many believed that since he’s a wild card contestant, he shouldn’t have won the show. Elvish, in his first interview after winning the trophy, spoke about the same.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, he talked about being called an ‘undeserving winner’ by his own friend Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan. After lifting the trophy at the end of the exciting Grand Finale episode on Monday, Elvish shared his win with Abhishek and gave him the chance to lift the trophy. He said he always thought that Abhishek was also a deserving winner and if he ends up winning the show, he would share that trophy moment with his friend. However, he expressed disappointment after learning that his friend, in fact, thought that he was not a deserving winner.

Elvish Yadav on being ‘hurt’ by Abhishek Malhan

Elvish said he was very hurt when he got to know about what Abhishek had said. He said, “I have seen those videos. It was very hurtful to hear things like wild-card deserving nahi hota. Deserving nahi hota toh phir iss show me hota hi nahi. I did not enter to leave the show. I came to compete.” He added how it was all the more hurtful because someone who’s as close to him as Abhishek said it.

Elvish said, “Aur, yeh baat uske muh se ayi. Jab apne dost ke muh se aisi cheez aye toh bura lagta hai. But I am quite a chilled person. Koi baat nhi. Bol diya, bol diya… (And it was him who said that. It hurts a lot when you hear your friend speaking against you like that).” He talked about the winning moment and how he gave his trophy to Abhishek on the stage. Elvish said, “I had thought of it long before that I would like to give it to Abhishek. And, I did that.”

Abhishek ended up being the first runner-up while Manisha Rani became the second runner-up on the show. Your thoughts on Elvish’s win?

