Bigg Boss OTT Latest Eviction: The latest contestant who got eliminated in the Bigg Boss OTT house is Muskan Jattana aka Moose Jattana. It was Pratik Sehajpal who had to make a tough decision about who he wanted to choose Neha Bhasin or Moose. Pratik chose Neha and gave a reason that she had been by his side since the show started. Neha, on the other side, was overwhelmed and said she would leave the house for Pratik. Now, Bigg Boss OTT has Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat in the show.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Weekend Ka Vaar: Karan Johar Calls Raqesh Bapat 'Sexist', Shamita Shetty Calls Him 'Escapist'

Last week, the entire Bigg Boss house was nominated because of Pratik’s cheating. The contestants had got a chance to win the ticket to finale, but that didn’t happen and the task was called off leading to cold war among most contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Opens Up On His Equation With Shamita Shetty, Says 'Even She Has to Support Me’

Netizens say ‘Shame on Bigg Boss’ after Moose’s eviction. One of the users said, “The elimination process was so predictable.” Another wrote,”Raqesh Bhapat should have gone.”

Who is Moose Jattana aka Muskan Jattana?

Muskan is from Australia, while on a trip to India in 2020, she got stuck here owing to the coronavirus pandemic. She didn’t have any other plan, so she actively participated in the farmers protest. Muskan got popular on social media and the same fame helped her gain a place in Bigg Boss OTT. Before entering the show, Moose Jattana had told IndianExpress, “Honestly, while growing up I never tried to be famous, bas hogaya. And that’s what got me to Bigg Boss. People have either loved or hated me, and this would be their chance to know me. I am still growing up and I want to be the face of the misunderstood youth. We have our own reasons for our actions and cannot just follow someone else’s moral values blindly. This is a reality show and I want to be real, and see what the audience has to say about me”.