Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT is all set to premiere on August 8 and days ahead of this mega day, the first contestant of the show has been revealed. Bajre Da Sitta singer Neha Bhain is the first confirmed contestant of the controversial reality show.

On Friday, the makers of the show confirmed Neha's participation with a promo. "Ready ho jayiye Bigg Boss ke ghar mein meri awaaz sunne ke liye. Yeh awaaz gaati bhi hai, goonjti bhi hai lekin kisi se darti nahi hai (Get ready to hear my voice in the Bigg Boss house. This voice sings, reverberates as well but is not scared of anyone)," Neha said in the promo.

While the final list of contestants has not been confirmed yet, television actor Divya Agarwal and Ridhima Pandit have also been reportedly roped in for the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nidhi Bhanushali’s name also made headlines. Earlier this month, Arjun Bijlani and Indian Idol One contestant Amit Tandon confirmed participation in the show. As per the speculations, Disha Vakani, Surbhi Chandna, Krushna Abhishek, Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Naagin fame Adaa Khan, KKK’s Tejaswi Prakash, Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer, Nia Sharma, and Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant are also likely to participate in Bigg Boss 15.

This year, Karan Johar will host Bigg Boss OTT for six weeks starting from August 8 on Voot. However, the show will then move to Colors TV where it will be hosted by Salman Khan.

