Bigg Boss OTT: Jad Hadid Asks Akanksha Puri About Colour of Her Undergarments, Demands French Kiss From Manisha – Fans Call Him Crass

Bigg Boss OTT 2 goes crass, say fans as Jad Hadid behaves like a pervert with the fellow female contestants inside the house. Here's how the fans of the show are reacting to these incidents.

Jad Hadid. Manisha Rani in Bigg Boss OTT 2 (Photo: JioCinemas)

Bigg Boss OTT 2: It was only a matter of time before the contestants in the current season of Bigg Bos OTT showed their real colours. After a week of being graceful and trying to hide their personalities, many contestants have come out all exposed. At least Jad Hadid has. The Dubai-based businessman and model has emerged as one of the most popular contestants of the season so far, purely because of the female attention that he’s getting inside the house.

Jad Hadid makes Bigg Boss OTT look crass

Jad Hadid tries to flirt with Akanksha Puri and Manisha Rani but crosses the line

Jad is seen flirting with many women inside the house and everything was adding to the fun until he evidently crossed the line. As spotted in the live feed of the show, he was seen asking Akanksha Puri, a fellow contestant, about the colour of her undergarments. He didn’t stop there and went on to demand a ‘French kiss’ from Manisha Rani, another fellow housemate. Jad was called out for his behaviour with the women on the show as viewers discussed how he’s been constantly going overboard while flirting with them. Many Twitter users even declared him a pervert as he was seen touching girls inappropriately in the house. The model was also seen trying to get intimate with Jiya Shankar.

One user wrote about his behaviour and tweeted, “Jad tharki is literally handsy with every girl in the house. He is just so unfazed & keeps touching any and every girl anywhere he wants and it’s not like it’s once in a blue moon thing. Every time I open the live, he is just trying to be handsy with someone #BiggBossOTT2onJioCinema (sic).” Another user wrote about how women should stop giving Jad attention which would eventually discourage him from behaving inappropriately. “Why the hell all girls giving tharki jad importance. Manisha bhi gale padti rehti hai.. #AbhiYa (sic),” tweeted a user.

This #JadHadid is next level tharki, Everyone in the house is giving their best from their side but this guy is talking about making doll with Big A$$.. I mean he is so cheap always talking about these kinds of things. Why housemates are entertaining this pervert? #BiggBossOTT2 — Shubham Tharwani (@ShubhamTharwani) June 27, 2023

#JadHadid comes across as a creep, yet most of the girls in the house go gaga over his body & tattoos. How is this behaviour justified. #JiyaShankar I hope you get to see the reality and be safe. https://t.co/cBsJJvzIDs — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) June 27, 2023

I thought this guy #JadHadid is like this only and just doing healthy flirting but he crossed all limits. From asking Akansha if we sleep together naked to asking the color of her undergarments and touching Akansha & Jiya inapropriately, this guy is going beyond.#BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/fNF8ngcigv — Shubham Tharwani (@ShubhamTharwani) June 27, 2023

Jadhadid asking akansha puri what colour innerwear you are wearing ? this guy is number one creep and tharki dont know why showmakers keep encouraging this . clearly u can hear him askin ” red one ?, which color ?” #jadhadid #BiggBossOTT #biggbossott2 #jiyashankar #FukraInsaan pic.twitter.com/OJqubJpHQJ — TruthSpeaker (@rameshsuvarna14) June 26, 2023

When Jad asked Manisha for a kiss, she said she would only kiss his forehead as she is from Bihar where even a forehead kiss is considered a big deal. The man then told her that where he is coming from, they express their love by sharing a French kiss and he would like to have the same from her. Manisha continued to refuse his demand and maintained that she was not comfortable giving him a kiss. However, she added that if they continue to remain friends, even after the show’s over, she might think of taking their relationship ahead.

Jad has a daughter named Cattleya Hadid and he’s divorced. He is competing for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy against Aaliya Siddiqui, Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus, Avinash Sachdev, Abhishek Malhan, Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Akanksha Puri and Bebika Dhruve. What do you think about Jad’s behaviour inside the house? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2!

