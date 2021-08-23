Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT‘s Sunday Ka Vaar has left fans disappointed. The show’s host Karan Johar lashed out at Zeeshan Khan and his connection Divya Agarwal. He questioned the former’s comment “Ladki ho toh dayre mein raho” to Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh during an ugly fight earlier this week. While Divya defended her connection, what followed was a massive fight between Karan and Divya.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Entertainment Queen Rakhi Sawant Is Set To Enter Show As Julie During This Sunday Ka Vaar

However, seems like netizens are disappointed with Karan Johar this time. Following the episode, several fans took to social media alleging that Karan is being biased in the show. Netizens claimed that while Karan has been supporting Shamita Shetty, Divya has been facing his wrath. "As per #KaranJohar #PratikSehajpal cant interrupt others, but #ShamitaShetty can. Wow..He is so fair. (Read it in sarcasm)," one of the fans wrote. Another social media also questioned Karan and wrote, "I think #KaranJohar has his favourites such as Shamita who are forgiven for everything but the non-favourites such as #DivyaAgarwal or #ZeeshanKhan are not even allowed to speak for themselves." At the same time, other fans also appreciated Divya for being brave and for speaking up against 'injustice'. "Respect for #DivyaAgrawal who can speak in front of you. Please stop targeting #ZeeshanKhan he was right at his place with #AkasharaSingh," another fan wrote.

#BiggBossOTT #KaranJohar appears unfair to Zeeshan and Divya and looks favouring Shamita — HARMESH BADHAN (@BADHANGOLDIE) August 23, 2021

She didn’t speak ill about bhojpuri industry!#KaranJohar thinks he can falsely accuse & demean her but she didn’t bow & stand firm.

Result:he accepts that she didn’t speak such things.

Point is, if she hasn’t spoken such then why was she bashed?#DivyaAgarwal #DivyaIsTheOTTBoss pic.twitter.com/ZXhg1q6cEZ — Abhishek Kumar 🇮🇳 (@RealAbhiKumar) August 23, 2021

#KaranJohar is a very biased host he only listens to shamita shetty just cause she’s from the Bollywood industry and no one else especially not #DivyaAgarwal and is now being rude to #ZeeshanKhan and placing his words in a wrong way.He is very unfair.#BiggBossOTT #BBott — Ummu (@Ummu220) August 23, 2021

Apart from this, we also saw a massive argument between Karan and Divya over the latter’s last week’s comment that ‘neither Salman nor Karan can influence my opinion’. Karan lashed out at Divya for the same and said, “Mere saath Bigg Boss kyu khel rhe ho!”

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss OTT.