Bigg Boss OTT is going to reach on top of the TRP list as the makers have planned to welcome TV hottie Nia Sharma in the house to be a part of the madness. As per the reports, Nia Sharma will be a guest who will either get along with the present housemates or completely change the dynamics in Bigg Boss OTT house. The hot and sexy Nia Sharma, who never misses a chance to raise temperatures on her social media, will be seen showcasing her talent inside the show hosted by Karan Johar. The Khabri confirmed Nia Sharma will come on Bigg Boss OTT on September 1. As of now, there is no confirmation whether Nia will enter the show as a guest or wild card contestant,



Even Nia Sharma gave a sneak peek of her quarantine days ahead of her entry in Bigg Boss OTT. In the pictures, Nia could be seen posing in a white sweater paired with matching shorts. She completed her look with pink shoes and tied up hair. "Chalo kuch toofani Karte hai…BB OTT on 1st September," she captioned her post.

If Nia Sharma will enter the house as a wild card, she will definitely be the boss lady as she knows how to give it back in the most savage manner. Her fans are wondering whether Nia Sharma is a contestant/ a wild card entrant or what. One of the users wrote, “Itna darr, abhi toh #NiaSharma ne entry hi nhi kri use pehle hi hate phelana shuru. Bahar ki baat kyu karni hai abhi andar dekhte hai kya hoga”. Another user said, “#NiaSharma is a strong contestant with huge fan following and I am sure coming with guarantee to enter the main house. Moreover, she has seen this show for 3 weeks — so she will rule this game for sure”.

Siddharth Kannan tweeted out just a couple of hours ago that Nia would be entering the house as a guest.

Waiting for further updates, stay tuned!