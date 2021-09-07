Bigg Boss OTT Gossip: Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat who has been making headlines with Shamita Shetty for their cute chemistry and bond, was recently seen in fighting the latest promo. The two of them are each other’s connection and the clip shared by the channel shows how Shamita dominates Raqesh. The duo’s argument started when Shamita warned Raqesh for trusting Divya Agarwal. She said, “Tum pagal ho agar tum Divya ko trust karre ho”. After listening to this, Raqesh got angry and reacted to it by saying, “You don’t have to react this way all the time, you demean me all the time. Watch your tone of voice when you are talking to me”.Also Read - Bigg Boss: Unlike Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood Reveals He Will Never Enter The Show | Exclusive

Not only this, Raqesh further told Shamita, “Main kuch bolta hoon (Whenever I say something), suddenly you start negating it, which I don’t like. You are demeaning me a lot these days”. Their argument started when he told her that he thinks he has won the support of Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhat. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Gets Trolled For Calling Divya Agarwal ‘Kabadiwala’

Watch the full video here shared by the channel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)



Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty are often seen flirting with each other and sharing hugs and kisses. She recently confessed her feelings for Raqesh and told Neha that she likes him but there’s something that is still holding her back from going all big with her feelings. She said that it’s visible to everyone that she’s falling for him but she doesn’t fully know if he’s sure about his feelings. Shamita tells Neha, “It’s so obvious that we do, right? He’s lovely but he seems very confused sometimes which is a little disturbing to me because I’m not confused. When I’ve taken a decision, I stand by it,” she says in Hindi. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty and Others To Play Solo, All Connections Dissolved!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Shamita Shetty – Raqesh Bapat have developed a close bond inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and their fans are constantly supporting them by sharing hashtags (ShaRa) on Twitter.

Watch this space for more updates!