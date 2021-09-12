In the recent Bigg Boos promo shared by Voot, Raqesh Bapat expressed his views with his co-contestant Shamita Shetty. The actor opened up about his relationship with Shamita to Neha Bhasin.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 New Promo: Salman Khan Hints At 'Sankat In Jungle', Rekha's Voice Over As Vishwasuntree Is Winning Hearts

According to the latest promo, Shamita revealed to Neha that Raqesh was not the man for her. Later on, Raqesh confessed that he was not thinking of getting into a relationship or had any expectations. He said, “ Relationships happen naturally but I’m against expectations.” Also Read - Akshara Singh Opens Up On Her Toxic Relationship: 'I Was Chased By Few Boys With Acid Bottles In Hand, Went Into Depression'

Check out the Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)



He continues talking to Neha. He said that he has given her a lot of support every time she had a breakdown but he can’t be there for her everytime. “Even she has to support me,” says Raqesh. He continues by saying, “Just because I keep a strong face forward that does not mean that I don’t break from inside.” He later revealed that he had already informed her as to how two broken people have come together and hence, firecrackers (arguments) would happen between them. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: After Fight With Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty Kisses Pratik Sehajpal, Fans Say 'Pratik Rocks, Everyone Shocked'

The chemistry between the two has been liked by the audience and they depicted couple goals. However, off-late things are not going smoothly and they have been having constant fights and arguments.