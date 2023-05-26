Home

Bigg Boss OTT Returns With a Bang, Salman Khan Ignites Excitement in New Teaser, Watch

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Buzz: Rumored Contestants and Exciting Updates Revealed. Watch the teaser here.

Bigg Boss OTT is preparing for its second season, with Bollywood actor Salman Khan taking charge of being the host. The first teaser of Bigg Boss OTT features Salman promising round-the-clock entertainment to the audience while bursting firecrackers. He announces that the show will be exclusively available on JioCinema and declares, “After cricket, the dilemma of what to watch ends here. Entertainment for 24 hours only on JioCinema. I’m bringing Bigg Boss OTT. So, let’s keep watching, India.”

In 2021, the creators of Bigg Boss launched a version exclusively for OTT platforms on Voot, with Karan Johar as the host. However, the second season of Bigg Boss OTT will be released on the newly announced JioCinema. The first season of Bigg Boss OTT saw Divya Agarwal emerge as the winner. Salman’s mention of the OTT version in the teaser clip has generated excitement among fans of the highly-discussed reality show.

Several names have been circulating as potential contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Jiya Shanker, Munawar Faruqui, Shivam Sharma, Umar Riaz, and Awez Darbar are among the speculated participants for the OTT version.

Rajeev Sen confirmed in an interview with ETimes that he was approached for the show, but his participation is yet to be confirmed. According to reports, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is scheduled to launch in the second week of June and conclude by the end of July. Bigg Boss 17 is expected to begin around September.

