Elvish Yadav Wins Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: The internet is rooting big for Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. Will one of them create history tonight in the Salman Khan-hosted show?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Salman Khan-hosted reality game show Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is in its last leg and tonight will decide the fate of its winner. The top five are all set to make that last attempt at winning the trophy. While the final decision will be revealed at night, there’s tough competition between Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. It has also been reported that Abhishek got admitted to a hospital earlier today due to an emergency. The rest of the contestants who are fighting for the trophy are Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt.

In a mid-week eviction last week, Jiya Shankar got had to bid adieu to the show. She was nominated for eviction alongside Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav after a task at the start of the week. The competition is tough, however, the netizens are rooting for Elvish. If he wins, he will be the first wild card entry to win Bigg Boss OTT show.

There are chances for either Elvish Yadav or Abhishek Malhan to win the trophy as Elvish received 800,99,975 votes and Abhishek got 600,98,365 votes until Monday morning. Manisha Rani received 15 percent votes, Bebika Dhurve stands in the fourth spot with 10 percent votes, while Pooja Bhatt is in the last position with 5 percent votes in her favour.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 kickstarted on June 2023 and viewers could watch the live telecast 24/7. The Bigg Boss OTT season 2‘s finale date is 14 August 2023, Monday. The episode will be telecasted at 9 pm on JioCinema.

Check Latest News and Live Updates on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale Here:

