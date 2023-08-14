Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav Gets Maximum Votes as of Now, Will he be The Winner?
live

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav Gets Maximum Votes as of Now, Will he be The Winner?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Out of top 5 contestants, Elvish Yadav gets the maximum number of votes as per a report. Will he be the winner? Check live updates here!

Updated: August 14, 2023 2:19 PM IST

By Kritika Vaid

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale LIVE Updates Elvish Yadav Gets Maximum Votes as of Now, Will he be The Winner
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale LIVE Updates Elvish Yadav Gets Maximum Votes as of Now, Will he be The Winner

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT 2 has got its top five finalists – Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt. Contestant, Jiya Shankar got evicted last week. She was nominated along with Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav for mid-week eviction after a task at the start of the week.

Also Read:

Trending Now

There is a tough competition between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan to win the trophy as Elvish received 800,99,975 votes and Abhishek got 600,98,365 votes. Manisha Rani received 15 percent votes, Bebika Dhurve stands in the fourth spot with 10 percent votes, while Pooja Bhatt is in the last position with 5 percent votes in her favour.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 kickstarted on June 2023 and viewers could watch the live telecast 24/7.

The Bigg Boss OTT season 2‘s finale date is 14 August 2023, Monday. The episode will be telecasted at 9 pm on JioCinema.

Check Latest News on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale:

Live Updates

  • 2:19 PM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Tony Kakkar offered Manisha Rani a music video when he went inside the reality game show | After Tony and Manisha’s video went viral, Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet Singh took to his Instagram handle to share pics of Tony and Manisha dancing together. He captioned, “Lagda ajj bhabi mil hi jani aa sanu! (Seems like today we are going to get our bhabhi).”

  • 2:10 PM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Finale: Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev, whose romance developed while in the house together, will perform together on several romantic numbers.

  • 2:04 PM IST

    Who is Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Contestant Elvish Yadav? Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber, comedian, and social media influencer. His real name is Nitesh Yadav. Elvish Yadav is the wild card contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2. He entered the show a few days back and won a million hearts. Elvis Yadav lives in Gurgaon with his family, father Ram Avtar Yadav, mother Sushma Yadav and a sister Komal.

  • 1:49 PM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale Will See Rapper Badshah: Popular singer and rapper Badshah will be seen attending the grand finale of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 today.

  • 1:45 PM IST
    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Grand Finale Performances: A clip has been shared by Jio Cinema’s social handle where we can see Pooja Bhatt and Bebika dancing at the grand finale. Pooja Bhatt looked amazing in a white modern saree, on the other hand, Bebika glittered in black and showed her moves. Ahead of the grand event, the channel gave a sneak peek.
  • 1:36 PM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Will Take Home List of Things:
    Along with the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner trophy, the prize money of Rs 25 lakh and free food for life. Sounds amazing! As reported by ABP News, the winner will also get free food for life.

  • 1:29 PM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner: Is Elvish Yadav The Winner of Season 2?

    Hindustan Times report added that Elvish Yadav got 800,99,975 votes, getting close competition from Abhishek Malhan, who got 600,98,365 votes. Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve each received 13,23,830 and 77,201 votes, respectively. Pooja Bhatt, actor-filmmaker, received 32,500 votes only.

  • 1:24 PM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale’s Guest List: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2’s grand finale will be graced by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. They will share the stage with Salman Khan on this special occasion.

    Apart from promoting their film Jawan, Deepika and Shah Rukh will also interact with the top 5 contestants.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.