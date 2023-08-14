Home

Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav Gets Maximum Votes as of Now, Will he be The Winner?

live

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Elvish Yadav Gets Maximum Votes as of Now, Will he be The Winner?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Out of top 5 contestants, Elvish Yadav gets the maximum number of votes as per a report. Will he be the winner? Check live updates here!

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale LIVE Updates Elvish Yadav Gets Maximum Votes as of Now, Will he be The Winner

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT 2 has got its top five finalists – Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt. Contestant, Jiya Shankar got evicted last week. She was nominated along with Manisha Rani and Elvish Yadav for mid-week eviction after a task at the start of the week.

Trending Now

There is a tough competition between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan to win the trophy as Elvish received 800,99,975 votes and Abhishek got 600,98,365 votes. Manisha Rani received 15 percent votes, Bebika Dhurve stands in the fourth spot with 10 percent votes, while Pooja Bhatt is in the last position with 5 percent votes in her favour.

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 kickstarted on June 2023 and viewers could watch the live telecast 24/7.

The Bigg Boss OTT season 2‘s finale date is 14 August 2023, Monday. The episode will be telecasted at 9 pm on JioCinema.

Check Latest News on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Grand Finale:

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES