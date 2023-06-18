Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Pooja Bhatt, Falak Naaz, Aaliyah Siddiqui – Final List of CONFIRMED Contestants on Salman Khan’s Show

Home

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Contestants: Salman Khan kicked off the new season of Bigg Boss OTT on Saturday evening. The show is available to watch free online on Jio Cinemas at 9 pm every day. The show’s host entered the stage and gave a performance on his popular number ‘Hangover’ after which many guests appeared on the show including Bigg Boss ex-contestants Sunny Leone and Pooja Bhatt among others.

The superstar introduced Sunny as one of the panellists on the show. She joined the likes of journalist Debang, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan, and former cricketer Ajay Jadeja. The actor also revealed the format of the show according to which the contestants will be ‘ranked’ on the basis of the audience’s votes and will be offered ‘currency’ accordingly.

Actor Falak Naaz entered the show as the first contestant. She was in the news this year for being a supportive sister to her actor brother Sheezan Khan who serve a jail term after being accused of abetting the suicide of her girlfriend and co-star Tunisha Sharma in December last year. The next up on the list was actor Jiya Shankar who was seen in Ved alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. YouTuber Fukra Insaan entered the show as the third confirmed contestant. Next was actor and model Akanksha Puri whose little claim to fame was winning the reality show ‘Mika Di Votti’. When Salman asked about their relationship status, she said she was single and there was no wedding that took place between him and Mika.

Former VJ, actor, and podcaster, Cyrus Sahukar entered the show as the fifth contestant. Manisha Rani from Bihar was the sixth contestant followed by Jad Hadid who came down from Dubai to participate in the show as a contestant. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, Aaliyah Siddiqui stepped on the stage as one of the contestants. She revealed that Nawaz was the one who encouraged her to participate in the show and took care of their kids. Dentist Babyka touched down as the next contestant.

Rubika Dilaik’s ex-boyfriend, Avinash Sachdev entered the show as one of the contestants and talked about his past relationship in front of Salman. The show then saw the entry of Palak Purswani who dated Avinash in the past and the two broke up after four years of relationship. Puneet Superstar made Salman crack up as he entered the show as the next contestant. Pooja Bhatt entered the show and created a stir already.

