Shamita Shetty on Raj Kundra porn case: It has been a tough year for Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her family after Raj Kundra’s arrest in the pornography case. Shilpa’s sister Shamita Shetty is inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and has been creating a lot of buzz with her stints. She had a fight with contestant Nishant Bhatt. Later, she broke down and opened up to Raqesh Bapat about what she was feeling. Shamita said, “You want me to be friends with people like that? You told me not to fight with anyone, because it’s difficult for you. I’m keeping my mouth shut. I can’t do this anymore… I’m just saying, there are certain things now that I’m going to do for myself. I thought about you. You wanted me to be friends with Nishant, you wanted me to be friends with Divya (Agarwal). I can’t do this anymore.”Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Calls Abhinav Shukla's Bigg Boss 14 Elimination 'UNFAIR', Is it Related to Ridhima Pandit's Eviction From Bigg Boss OTT?

Shamita Shetty opened her heart and talked about how other contestants feel she is bossy. “The problem is there is a class divide here. Because I’m an actress because I come from a certain family. I am the one who is classy, I am the one who is this and that. I’m talking about the world giving me a chance, people in the house don’t give me a chance”, cried Shamita. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Gossip: Ridhima Pandit's Eviction is 'Unfair', Say Upset Fans

Shamita Shetty finally talked about her family and how they are going through a tough time. “I don’t care about the nominations but I feel like I’m living in a gutter. I want to go home to my family. They’re going through rough times right now and I’ve still come here like an idiot. For what? To convince these people that I’m good?” Shamita said. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Netizens Question 'Biased' Karan Johar, Laud Divya Agarwal For Standing Up Against 'Injustice'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)



In Raksha Bandhan special episode, Bigg Boss shared a special message from Shilpa Shetty for contestant Shamita which made her emotional. In Shilpa Shetty’s video message, the actor talked about how she, too, was a part of Big Brother UK. “Big Brother ya Bigg Boss tapak hi jaate hain humari zindagi mein. Pata nahi kya rishta hai. But tum jaanti ho ki waqt padne par hum khud hi ek doorse ke bhai behen ban hi jaate hain. Toh mere bhai, apna khayal rakhna, strong rehna. Kyuki agar tum strong ho toh main strong hu, mummy strong hain”. (Big Brother and Bigg Boss just fall into our lives. Don’t know what this relationship is. But you know how we play a brother’s role in each others’ lives when the need arises. So my brother, take care yourself. Because if you are strong then I am strong and our mother is strong). Mummy is good, we are all missing you. Sending you lots of love).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot (@voot)



On the very same day, Shamita had suffered an anxiety attack and therefore she locked herself in the washroom. She was taken to the medical room.