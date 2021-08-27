Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat in Bigg Boss OTT: The chemistry between Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty is winning the hearts of the audience watching Bigg Boss OTT these days. After all the arguments that happened between Shamita and Divya Agarwal, and later between her and Moose Jattana, the audience was looking for something light and breezy in the show. And it almost seemed like someone moved a magic wand to keep Raqesh and Shamita together. They look super cute together and enjoy their little scuffles and flirtatious behaviour here and there.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Gossip: Is Karan Johar Favouring Shamita Shetty, Targetting Divya Agarwal? Ridhima Pandit Answers

b4 patching up with #RaqeshBapat, shamita told neha- “this feels like an actual relationship only. vaise mere nature mei nahi hai baar baar jaake manana. maybe thats why I’m still single.” then #ShamitaShetty finally went inside, grabbed raq’s hand & brought him out to patch-up. pic.twitter.com/h9TblNVBzk — • (@iiobsessedii) August 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the fans are also divided over Zeeshan Khan‘s eviction who got a punishment from Bigg Boss and got eliminated for indulging in physical violence in the show. Zeeshan got involved in a fight with Pratik Sehajpal in which both of them got bruises all over the body. While Zeeshan got evicted, Pratik is still inside the house. This hasn’t gone down well with most of the people watching Bigg Boss OTT. Many feel that it was Pratik who invited the fight and even pushed Zeeshan first.

What is your take on Shamita-Raqesh’s relationship, and Zeeshan Khan’s elimination? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT!