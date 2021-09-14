Bigg Boss OTT house, hosted by Karan Johar, recently saw Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty. She visited as Shamita’s connection and had an amazing time together. Small clips from the episode have gone viral where Shamita is seen all emotional, asking about her sister Shilpa Shetty and her life. Sunanda Shetty’s visit in the Bigg Boss house boosted Shamita’s morale and also informed that Shilpa misses her.Also Read - Good News: Amazon Increases Starting Wage For Delivery Boys, to Hire 1.25 Lakh Employees Soon

When Shamita asked about Shilpa Shetty and her work, her mother said, "Shilpa is good, everyone is ok. She misses you a lot and we all are proud of you. She gets her daily updates from me when she is busy with her life. Just be happy and be who you are. Your instincts are so good. We missed a lot and I am not crying. You have to be stronger. I've seen you as a simple girl in the house, there was no airs about you… I am strong, you are strong and we have three strong women in our house."

Shamita Shetty also asked her mother about her connection Raqesh Bapat and she said, "He is such a sweet man, he's a gentleman."

Sunanda Shetty spoke to Raquesh, “How are you, you are the gentlemen in the house. It really looks nice in the outside world. Keep it up. You don’t have to scream to be heard. I love that quality of yours”.

Watch this space for more updates.