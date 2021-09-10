Bigg Boss OTT’s weekend ka vaar is hosting the connections week and friends and family of the contestants will be seen entering the house. It has been reported that a bunch of guests will be coming in the Karan Johar hosted show to lighten up the stage and Divya Agarwal’s boyfriend Varun Sood will be visiting the house. News18 has exclusively confirmed that reality show star Varun Sood, who is seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, will meet Divya.Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Gossip: Divya Agarwal Calls Pratik Sehajpal 'Phattu' After 'Ticket To Finale' Task Gets Cancelled Because of Him

Before entering the Bigg Boss OTT house, Divya told India.com that she would want Varun to visit in the family week. She has been a top performer in the show and is one of the top 7 contestants. Divya and Varun are a popular couple, and share a great bond. Varun has been keeping a close watch on the show this season and even gives his opinion.

In his previous interview with india.com, Sood had mentioned that other contestants in the house are scared of Divya and know that she is a strong competitor. "I feel that it is very normal for people to isolate and corner a person who is very strong. That has been happening for a while. People have been talking shit behind her back and bitching about her because they all know that she is strong and has come from a background where she has won a similar show like this. People are now scared of her which is clearly visible. It's okay. It's a game," Varun Sood had said.