Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav on Police Radar For Organising Rave Parties And Supplying ‘Snake Venom’ – Read Full Report

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yada has found himself in the middle of a controversy after police raided a rave party in Noida on Thursday night and found Elvish's alleged connection with illegal substances being supplied to these parties.

Noida: An FIR has been lodged against Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, for organising a rave party and supplying illegal substances to the guests. On Thursday night, the Noida police raided a party at sector 49 and arrested a few individuals who were supplying and consuming snake venom, a substitute for drugs, at the party. As per a report published on India TV, the police filed an FIR against Elvish and five others in the same case and also rescued nine snakes including five cobras from the same party.

Elvish hasn’t yet been arrested. No official statement has come out from him or his representative. Meanwhile, the report further mentioned that the police questioned a few individuals at the party who informed them that they were charging a hefty sum for allegedly distributing and supplying snake venom at these parties. The suspected individuals further said they deliver these snakes and supply drugs to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner as well.

The police have taken no action so far. However, the investigation has begun and more suspects are being questioned to confirm Elvish’s involvement in the case. As the news broke on Friday morning and went viral, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi reacted to the issue and called for Elvish’s arrest. Many reports suggest that a video has also gone viral featuring Elvish playing with a snake at one of these parties. The veracity of this news still needs to be determined.

We will keep updating you with the latest developments in the case!

