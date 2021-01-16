Talent manager Pista Dhakad, who handled Bigg Boss celebrities, passed away following an accident on Friday. She met with an accident near Film City while she was returning home from Bigg Boss 14 set after completing the shooting of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She was in her early 20s. Former Bigg Boss manager Prince Narula opened up on Pista’s demise and wrote on Instagram, “RIP @pista_dhakad tu vo insaan the jis ko koi kabhi bhool nahe pai ga bro . Tu hum sab k dil main ase hai jaise pata nahe hum bachpan se sath ho tere jaise postive insaan nahe dakha jo hamesha sab ka acha or hamesha kush rehte the. Pata nahe tha abhe jab main tu or yuvi goa gai the vo humara last trip hoga or tere kami koi puri nahe kar pai ga humare industry main bhe or humare zindigi main bhe love u always. Last night she met with an accident. (sic)” Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Enter as New Challenger, Vikas Gupta to Return Soon

Besides Prince, Bigg Boss contestants Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana, Yuvika Chaudhary, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Kamya Panjabi mourned her demise.

Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who’s life you touched #RIP Pista😢🙏🏻 — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) January 16, 2021

Pista Dhakad had been associated with production house Endemol for a long period of time and managed talent from the shows such as Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

RIP, Pista Dhakad!