Bigg Boss Tamil 4 begins! The show kick-started on Sunday, October 4 with host and actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan welcoming 16 celebrities as contestants. The host welcomed 16 contestants in the BB Tamil 4 house: Rio Raj, Sanam Shetty, Rekha, Bala, Anitha Sampath, Aari Arjuna, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Aranthanggi Nisha, Gabriella Charlton, Suresh Chakravarthy, Aajeedh Khalique and Somashekar.
The reality show will air every day at 9.30 pm on Vijay Television. Viewers can also stream the episodes on Disney Plus Hotstar.