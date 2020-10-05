Bigg Boss Tamil 4 begins! The show kick-started on Sunday, October 4 with host and actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan welcoming 16 celebrities as contestants. The host welcomed 16 contestants in the BB Tamil 4 house: Rio Raj, Sanam Shetty, Rekha, Bala, Anitha Sampath, Aari Arjuna, Velmurugan, Jithan Ramesh, Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Aranthanggi Nisha, Gabriella Charlton, Suresh Chakravarthy, Aajeedh Khalique and Somashekar. Also Read - Kamal Haasan on SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Condition: Can’t Say He is Doing Well

Know everything about the 16 housemates of Bigg Boss Tamil 4

Rio Raj



Sanam Shetty

Rekha

Bala



Anitha Sampath



Aari Arjuna

Velmurugan

Jithan Ramesh

Ramya Pandian

Shivani Narayanan

Aranthanggi Nisha

Gabriella Charlton

Suresh Chakravarthy

Aajeedh Khalique

Somashekar

The reality show will air every day at 9.30 pm on Vijay Television. Viewers can also stream the episodes on Disney Plus Hotstar.