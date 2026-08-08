Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 Promo: Vijay Sethupathi’s clean-shaven look as host goes viral, promises bigger drama, emotions and surprises -Watch

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10: Vijay Sethupathi appears in a stylish new avatar, all clean-shaven, adding to the excitement around his return as the host. Towards the end of the promo, Vijay delivers the line, "Inga Onnu Nenacha... Pathu Nadakkum. (Here, if you think of one thing… ten things will happen."

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/bigg-boss-tamil-season-10-promo-vijay-sethupathis-clean-shaven-look-as-host-goes-viral-promises-bigger-drama-emotions-and-surprises-watch-8496502/ Copy

Vijay Sethupathi as Bigg Boss Tamil 10 host (PC-Instagram)

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to return as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10, and the makers have now unveiled the first promo of the much-awaited season. The milestone edition promises more drama, emotions, friendships and unexpected twists as the show enters its tenth year.

Vijay Sethupathi returns with a new avatar

Star Vijay and JioHotstar released the launch promo on Saturday, introducing the theme of the new season as ‘Carnivizha’. The promo brings together the elements that have made Bigg Boss Tamil popular over the years, including laughter, arguments, friendships, rivalries and emotional moments. Vijay Sethupathi welcomes viewers to the celebration and invites them to be part of the show’s 10th season. The actor appears in a stylish new avatar, all clean-shaven, adding to the excitement around his return as the host. Towards the end of the promo, Vijay delivers the line, “Inga Onnu Nenacha… Pathu Nadakkum. (Here, if you think of one thing… ten things will happen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Television (@vijaytelevision)



The dialogue hints at the unpredictable nature of the reality show. It suggests that one decision or incident inside the house could trigger several unexpected events and completely change the game.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 promises a bigger celebration

The makers are reportedly positioning the 10th season as the biggest edition of the Bigg Boss Tamil franchise. The ‘Carnivizha’ theme brings together the drama, entertainment, emotions and memorable moments that viewers have enjoyed throughout the show’s journey.

Vijay Sethupathi’s return as host has also added to the anticipation among fans. The actor took over hosting duties in the previous season and is now back for the show’s milestone edition.

When will Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 premiere?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 is expected to premiere soon and will be available exclusively on Star Vijay and JioHotstar. Over the years, Bigg Boss Tamil has become one of the most popular reality shows in the Tamil entertainment industry, keeping viewers engaged throughout its nearly 100-day run. With its 10th season, the franchise is now gearing up for another round of drama, entertainment and surprises.