Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Grand Finale: Everything to know about Vijay Sethupathi’s show, finalists and winner’s prize

After nearly 15 weeks of non-stop drama, emotional breakdowns, unexpected friendships and fierce rivalries, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 is finally reaching its finish line. Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, the popular reality show has kept audiences hooked since day one, and now all eyes are on the grand finale night. From when and where to watch the episode to who made it to the finals and what the winner will take home, here’s everything you need to know before the big reveal.

When will Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 grand finale air?

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Tamil 9 finale will air tonight, Sunday, January 18. The grand episode will begin at 6 pm, with host Vijay Sethupathi taking centre stage. Viewers can expect a celebratory evening filled with special moments, emotional recaps, music, dance performances and the final announcement of the winner.

Where can you watch the finale live?

The finale episode will be telecast live on Star Vijay. For those who prefer watching online, the episode will also be available for live streaming on JioHotstar. Fans can revisit earlier episodes on the platform as well.

Who are the finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 9?

Breaking from tradition, the makers announced a Top 4 finalists instead of the usual Top 5 this season. After surviving tough tasks, nominations and public voting, the finalists are Aurora, Divya, Vikram and Sabari. Each finalist has built a strong fan base and brought a distinct personality to the game, making the outcome unpredictable.

As always, the winner is decided purely based on audience votes. However, the voting lines were officially closed at 11:59 pm on January 16, sealing the fate of the finalists.

What prize will the winner take home?

The winner of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 will walk away with the coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. While this is the confirmed prize amount, fans are curious if the makers have planned any last-minute twists. A similar surprise was seen recently in Bigg Boss Telugu, so viewers will have to wait till the finale night to know if anything extra is in store.

Who will attend the finale night?

Staying true to tradition, all contestants from this season, including those who were eliminated, have been invited back for the finale celebrations. The night is also expected to feature appearances by popular Tamil celebrities, possibly promoting their upcoming projects.

Adding to the excitement, the finale will showcase energetic performances by contestants and special guests. Fans are also looking forward to a powerful solo moment by host Vijay Sethupathi, who has been praised for his honest and impactful hosting throughout the season.

With emotions running high and the competition tighter than ever, tonight’s finale promises to be a memorable end to an eventful season.