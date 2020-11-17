Bigg Boss Telugu 4: There are reports that the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 are bringing back contestant Kumar Sai as a wild card entry who was eliminated recently. There are reports that the makers are doing every bit to save Monal and Avinash despite getting negative reviews from the audience. The makers eliminated Sai to save Monal and the Rumours around the show say that the makers are trying to correct these mistakes by bringing by ex-contestants as wild card entries. Kumar Sai is said to be one of those contestants to be making a comeback. However, an official announcement has yet to be made. Also Read - Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Welcomes 16 Contestants Locked Inside Controversial House

Kumar Sai fans on social media have started a trend as they will be happy to see Sai back.

Coming towards Akhil's captaincy, the audience didn't like him because he couldn't even defend himself during the task. Despite Monal having very bad feedback from the viewers and getting very few votes on Twitter, she seems to never leave the house. Also, the audience have been repeatedly upset with Amma Rajashekar and Avinash but only Amma was eliminated.

It has been reported that the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 are eliminating the contestants on the basis of how they want to design the show to gain TRPs.

As per a report in Sakshi.com, Kumar Sai is the least paid contestant of the season. His remuneration will definitely leave you all shock. In one of his interviews, Kumar Sai said that the makers haven’t paid a huge price but they have given a regular amount.