Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been started with the host Nagarjuna. The show kick-started on Sunday night and various celebrities were introduced as the contestants on the show. It seems like this season will be an interesting one. The host welcomed 16 contestants in the BB Telugu 4 house: Monal Gajjar, Surya Kiran, Lasya Manjunath, Abijeet Duddala, Sujatha, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan and Gangavva. Also Read - Brahmastra Shooting to Resume in October With Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor in Double Shift
Know everything about the 16 housemates of Bigg Boss Telugu 4
Also Read - Entertainment News Today January 24, 2020: Katrina Kaif is Hands-Down The Coolest Bride Ever, Plays Cards in Bridal Dress Ahead of Shoot
Monal Gajjar: She made her silver screen debut with the 2012 Malayalam film Dracula. Also Read - Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Here is The Full List of Contestants That Are Locked Inside The Controversial House
Surya Kiran: His directorial debut Satyam was bankrolled by by Nagarjuna
Lasya Manjunath: She is among the small screen celebrities
Abijeet Duddala: He made his debut with Life Is Beautiful in 2012
Sujatha: She rose to fame with her satirical news show Jordaar
Mehaboob Shaikh: He is a social media sensation. He quit his software job to pursue a career in show business
Devi Nagavalli: She is a news anchor and has gone into dark corners of the country.
Alekhya Harika: She is a popular YouTuber.
Amma Rajasekhar: He is choreographer-turned-director
Karate Kalyani: She holds a black belt in karate
Noel Sean: He is a rapper, composer and an actor. He was seen in Eega, Magadheera and Premam.
Divi Vadthya: She was last seen in Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi
Akhil Sarthak: He is a TV and film actor. He was the 3rd runner up in Hyderabad’s Most Desirable Men
Gangavva: She is an actor, farmer and YouTuber. One of the oldest contestants.
Ariyana Glory: She is in the secret house.
Syed Sohel Ryan