Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been started with the host Nagarjuna. The show kick-started on Sunday night and various celebrities were introduced as the contestants on the show. It seems like this season will be an interesting one. The host welcomed 16 contestants in the BB Telugu 4 house: Monal Gajjar, Surya Kiran, Lasya Manjunath, Abijeet Duddala, Sujatha, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan and Gangavva.

Know everything about the 16 housemates of Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Monal Gajjar: She made her silver screen debut with the 2012 Malayalam film Dracula. Also Read - Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Here is The Full List of Contestants That Are Locked Inside The Controversial House



Surya Kiran: His directorial debut Satyam was bankrolled by by Nagarjuna

Lasya Manjunath: She is among the small screen celebrities

Abijeet Duddala: He made his debut with Life Is Beautiful in 2012

Sujatha: She rose to fame with her satirical news show Jordaar

Mehaboob Shaikh: He is a social media sensation. He quit his software job to pursue a career in show business

Devi Nagavalli: She is a news anchor and has gone into dark corners of the country.

Alekhya Harika: She is a popular YouTuber.

Amma Rajasekhar: He is choreographer-turned-director



Karate Kalyani: She holds a black belt in karate

Noel Sean: He is a rapper, composer and an actor. He was seen in Eega, Magadheera and Premam.

Divi Vadthya: She was last seen in Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi

Akhil Sarthak: He is a TV and film actor. He was the 3rd runner up in Hyderabad’s Most Desirable Men

Gangavva: She is an actor, farmer and YouTuber. One of the oldest contestants.

Ariyana Glory: She is in the secret house.

