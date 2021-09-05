Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants List: Just a few hours left to witness the most awaited television show, Bigg Boss Telugu 5. It is all set to start from September 5, Sunday with Nagarjuna Akkineni as a host. The gala night is set to have a grand launch at 6 PM. It is going to be a three-hour-long special show which will introduce the season, its theme, the BB house and also the 16 contestants of the season. You must be wondering, who all will be participating this year? So, let’s share the list of confirmed contestants as reported by Sakshi Post.Also Read - Nagarjuna Akkineni Wraps Shoot For Brahmastra, Shares Special Note For Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Shanmukh Kandregula

Maanas Naagulapalli

Sarayu Roy

Lahari Shari

Jaswanth Padala

Natraj Master

Anee Master

RJ Kajal

Others on the list are Uma Devi, Singer Sreerama Chandra, VJ Sunny, Siri Hanmanth, Swetha Varma, Shailaja Priya, Vishwa and Priyanka Singh.

Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen introducing the new BB house which got a new makeover along with the 16 contestants who will enter the house tonight. The channel gives a glimpse of the spectacular performances of a starry night. Watch.

The BIGG day is here! Get ready for 5-much entertainment…Ikkada kick tonnullo vastundi 👁️ #BiggBossTelugu5 starting today at 6 PM on #StarMaa pic.twitter.com/HasK9Xwn7F — starmaa (@StarMaa) September 5, 2021

Just like the previous season, all the 16 contestants were sent to mandatory two-week quarantine at a posh hotel in Hyderabad. While their health is under regular clinical surveillance, a few replacements have also been sent to quarantine, as per close sources. Other COVID-19 protocols are also being followed. The show airs on Star Maa and streams on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The unseen episode will be available as Bigg Boss Buzzz on Star Maa Music and Disney+ Hotstar.