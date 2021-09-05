Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants List: Just a few hours left to witness the most awaited television show, Bigg Boss Telugu 5. It is all set to start from September 5, Sunday with Nagarjuna Akkineni as a host. The gala night is set to have a grand launch at 6 PM. It is going to be a three-hour-long special show which will introduce the season, its theme, the BB house and also the 16 contestants of the season. You must be wondering, who all will be participating this year? So, let’s share the list of confirmed contestants as reported by Sakshi Post.Also Read - Nagarjuna Akkineni Wraps Shoot For Brahmastra, Shares Special Note For Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt
Anchor Lobo in Bigg Boss Telugu 5
Ravi in Bigg Boss Telugu 5
Shanmukh Kandregula
Shanmukh Kandregula in Bigg Boss Telugu 5
Maanas Naagulapalli
Maanas Naagulapalli in Bigg Boss Telugu 5
Sarayu Roy
Sarayu Roy in Bigg Boss Telugu 5
Lahari Shari
Lahari Shari in Bigg Boss Telugu 5
Jaswanth Padala
Jaswanth Padala in Bigg Boss Telugu 5
Natraj Master
Natraj Master in Bigg Boss Telugu 5
Anee Master
Anee Master in Bigg Boss Telugu 5
RJ Kajal
RJ Kajal in Bigg Boss Telugu 5
Others on the list are Uma Devi, Singer Sreerama Chandra, VJ Sunny, Siri Hanmanth, Swetha Varma, Shailaja Priya, Vishwa and Priyanka Singh.
Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen introducing the new BB house which got a new makeover along with the 16 contestants who will enter the house tonight. The channel gives a glimpse of the spectacular performances of a starry night. Watch.
Just like the previous season, all the 16 contestants were sent to mandatory two-week quarantine at a posh hotel in Hyderabad. While their health is under regular clinical surveillance, a few replacements have also been sent to quarantine, as per close sources. Other COVID-19 protocols are also being followed. The show airs on Star Maa and streams on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The unseen episode will be available as Bigg Boss Buzzz on Star Maa Music and Disney+ Hotstar.