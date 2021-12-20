Bigg Boss Telugu 5: The grand finale of Nagarjuna-hosted show witnessed an ensemble of stars on the platform such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Nani among others. During star-studded night, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 was announced and he is VJ Sunny, who competed with Manas, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth, and Shanmukh. Sunny, who won the show, took home Rs 50 lakhs, a bike and a plot worth Rs 25 lakhs. Those who don’t know, Sunny started his career as the host of the TV show, and later on worked with a lifestyle channel and finally became a VJ. He began his acting stint with Kalyana Vaibhogam.Also Read - Bigg Boss Telugu 5: List of Confirmed Contestants in Nagarjuna Akkineni Hosted Show



Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and Nani made an appearance during the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale to promote RRR. Alia Bhatt wowed the audience when she mouthed Balakrishna's famous dialogue from 'Simhaa'. In one of the promos, Alia was seen uttering the viral dialogue from Nandamuri Balakrishna's hit Simhaa. As soon as she said 'Dhabidi Dhibide', the audience went crazy.

Fan pages of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 and VJ Sunny celebrated his win.

