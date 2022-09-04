Bigg Boss Telugu: Bigg Boss Telugu will return for its sixth season on September 4, 2022. The show will be hosted by Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna for the fourth season in a row. The creators of the show are doing everything they can to keep viewers interested and involved. The Telugu star teased the audience and shared the link to the reality TV show’s grand promo on his social media handle.Also Read - Brahmastra Trailer: Ayan Mukerji Shares Heartfelt 'Thank You' Note After Terrific Response

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is Back!

6 hours to go!!!

I am back with season 6 of The world’s Biggest reality show 👁️. Entertainment ki Adda Fix… Watch https://t.co/eldvWdi31S See you all!@StarMaa @DisneyPlusHSTel#BiggBossTelugu6 #BBLiveOnHotstar — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 4, 2022

Also Read - Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner Sunny Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh, Bike, Rs 25 Lakh Worth Plot - Fans Celebrate

CHECK THE LIST OF BIGG BOSS TELUGU 6 CONTESTANTS:

L.V.REVANTH RJ SURYA ADI REDDY SHRIHAN CHALAKI CHANTI NEHA CHOWDARY AROHI RAO SRI SATYA GEETU ROYAL ROHIT SAHNI MARINA ABRAHAM SAHNI SUDEEPA PINKY VASANTHI KRISHNAN PRATYUSHA PENMETSA SHANI SALMON BALA ADITYA

As per reports, the common public and celebrities will both be housemates on Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. The program will be broadcast on Star Maa, you can also watch it on Disney+Hotstar anytime. Also Read - Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Makers to Bring Ex-contestant Kumar Sai as Wild Card Because of His Unfair Eviction