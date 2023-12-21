Home

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Winner Pallavi Prashanth Arrested by Telangana Police For ‘Disturbing Peace’ in Hyderabad

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth was recently arrested by Telangana police for distributing peace, news agency ANI reported.

Pallavi Prashanth, who recently bagged the winner’s trophy in Bigg Boss Telugu season-7 was arrested in Hyderabad on Wednesday for allegedly disturbing peace near the Annapurna Studios after the show finale, reported news agency ANI. According to the police, after the announcement of Prashanth’s victory on Monday, an influx of fans rushed inside near the studio and vandalised the car of the reality show’s runner-up, Amardeep Chowdhary.

Further, Chandra Shekhar, Sub-Inspector, Jubihills Police Station said, “A case has been registered against Prashanth and his followers for unlawful assembly and vandalism.” Meanwhile, a further investigation has been conducted and the accused has also been taken into custody. Revealing more details about the incident, police said that the unexpected turn of events took place post-finale celebrations as Pallavi Prashanth’s fans rushed inside the studio and also smashed Amardeep Chowdhary’s car.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar reported the matter and wrote, “During the Bigg Boss 7 finale, some people attacked the buses belonging to Krishnanagar Annapurna Studio in Hyderabad on Sunday night #TSRTC . 6 buses were damaged in this attack. The RTC officials lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station about this incident. Madness done in the name of fandom is not good for the society. Attacking the RTC buses that take people to their destinations safely and soundly is an attack on society. The management of TSRTC does not ignore such incidents.”

Further, as per a report on TV9, a suo moto case has been booked by Telanaga Police on Pallavi Prashanth and his fans for causing a nuisance. Meanwhile, on December 17, the Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 concluded on December 17 with Prashanth Pallavi as the winner of the popular reality show.

