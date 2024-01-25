Home

Bigg Boss Welcomes Munwar Faruqui With An Emotional Shayari, Latter Imitates To Lift BB’s Trophy – Watch Video

Bigg Boss 17 title contender Munawar Faruqui was called to the center stage to witness his journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Watch Video.

Bigg Boss 17: The journey of Munawar Iqbal Faruqui has been on a roller coaster ride in Bigg Boss 17th edition. Leading the house from the front Munawar is one of the title contenders in the reality show. Narrowing down to the last five contestants in Salman Khan’s show Munawar Faruqui in doubt has proven once again why he belongs on the reality show. In the latest promo video shared by the producers of the show, welcomes Munawar to the center stage and gives a flashback of his amazing journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Bigg Boss Welcomes Munawar Faruqui With A Shayyari- Watch

At the start of the video, Munawar Faruqui is welcomed on the stage with a big round of applause and his fans scream his name while he steals the limelight. Bigg Boss starts with a Shayari, “Log aate rahe log jaate rahe..chehre badalte rahe..lekin kuch nahi badla Munawar toh voh tha apka aur audinece ka banna atoot rishta (People kept coming, people kept going…faces kept changing…but nothing changed was the unbreakable bond between Munawar and the audience) (sic).”

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo Video:

As the video played, Bigg Boss took Munawar Faruqui on a roller coaster ride to witness his magical journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house. The video showed multiple glimpses of Munawar Faruqui having his best time in the house with his fellow co-contestants.

Munawar Faruqui’s Equation with Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande

Munawar entered Salman Khan’s show in October 2023 and is now one of the top five contestants in the reality show. He has always had a special bond with Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande. In fact, the bond between Ankita and Munawar was so special that the Pavitra Rishta actress nicknamed his friend ‘Munna’.

However, Mannara Chopra can’t be left behind, many times Mannara were seen hanging out with each other. The video also featured the beautiful moments that he shared with Ankita and Mannara.

Here’s another Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

The video not only showed Faruqui’s fun side but later in the clip, Faruqui was seen talking about his past relationship, which Ayesha Khan brought to the limelight and Munawar decided not to talk about this on national television.

Munawar Imitates Lifting Bigg Boss 17 Title

The iconic moment came when Munawar Faruqui imitated to lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, although this was not the first time he was spotted doing this act. Previously, when Bigg Boss gave a roasting task to each contestant, he imitated the act of lifting the Big Boss 17 trophy. “Badal jayenge season, yeh maholla ujad jayega, koi or ghar yaha phir abaad rahega lekin aane waale wakt mai hume Munawar aapka yeh vala safar zaroor yaad rahega. (This season might be over, and this house might get destroyed, but we will always remember this journey of yours Munawar) (sic).” Bigg Boss signs off by dedicating this shayari to Munawar Faruqui.

Top 5 Finalists Left In Bigg Boss 17

The top five contestants in Bigg Boss 17 include Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahashetty, and Abhishek Kumar. The Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 17 is set to be hosted on Januar 28, 2024 going live from 6 pm to 12 am on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

