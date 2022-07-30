Shilpa Shinde In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Popular saying ‘What goes around comes around’ just came true for Shubhangi Atre and Shilpa Shinde! Both the popular TV actress have been replacing each other a number of times. Shubhangi had previously replaced Shilpa Shinde for the titular role of Angoori Bhabi in popular sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ and now Shilpa has stepped into Shubhangi’s shoes for upcoming dance reality show ‘ Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,’ reports etimes. Interestingly this will be Shlipa’s second reality show post her winning stint in ‘Bigg Boss 11’ in 2018.Also Read - Deepesh Bhan's Death: Angoori Bhabhi Aka Shubhangi Atre Cries Inconsolably At Her Late Co-Star's Prayer Meet- Watch

According to reports, Shubhangi Atre who was all set to participate in the upcoming season of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ has opted out from the show due to her injury, and she is now being replaced by Shilpa Shinde. Shubhangi has previously replaced Shilpa in ‘Chidiya Ghar’ and ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.’

After a hiatus of six years, celebrity dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to return on TV with a new season and the upcoming show will feature a lot of popular TV ladies including Nia Sharma and Niti Taylor who reportedly have been confirmed. And now former Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde is also set to impress audiences with her dance moves in Jhalak.

Shilpa Shinde has been away from the small screen for quite sometime now, she was seen in a web show and this news will surely bring a big smile on faces of her fans.

On a related note, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, season 10 will have Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Nora Fatehi as the judges.

The show is reportedly set to go on air in September.