Bigg Boss Winners Over The Years And Their Prize Money: Rahul Roy to MC Stan, 16 Celebs Who Won The Trophy

Bigg Boss: Rahul Roy, Gauhar Khan, Shilpa Shinde and other are some of the names who won the trophy of Bigg Boss over different seasons. Take a look here.

Bigg Boss: The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is just around the corner, and fans clearly cannot keep calm. With the finale on the head, several fans are curious to know about the prize money and other perks. Currently, the top five contestants who are currently competing to lift the trophy are Arun Srikanth Mahashetty, Ankita Lokhande, Munwar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar. Ahead of the grand finale, take a look at previous year’s winners, from seasons 1 to 16.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved reality shows in India. With more than 10 seasons, the show has always enthralled its fans with juicy gossip, high-voltage drama, and controversies. There are a total of 17 seasons of Bigg Boss including the one which is currently going on. Let’s take a look at their winners one by one.

1. Bigg Boss Season 1

Winner: Rahul Roy

Model-turned-actor Rahul Roy scripted the history and lifted the trophy in 2007. Roy is famous for his roles in movies such as Aashiqui, Junoon and Gumrah. Also, the actor won a cash prize of ₹1 crore.

2. Bigg Boss Season 2

Winner: Ashutosh Kaushik

Ashutosh, who won the MTV Hero Honda Roadies 5.0 in 2007 added another trophy when he won Bigg Boss season 2. Like Roy, Kaushik also won ₹1 crore. He went on to act in a few films post winning.

3. Bigg Boss Season 3

Winner: Vindu Dara Singh

The third season of Bigg Boss was premiered in 2009. Vindu Dara, famous for playing the role of Hanuman in Jai Veer Hanuman won the show. Vindu also took Rs 1 crore with him. ‘

4. Bigg Boss Season 4

Winner: Shweta Tiwari

Recognized for her portrayal of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shweta achieved acclaim during the inaugural year when Salman Khan assumed the role of the host in 2011. Outpolling The Great Khali, she secured a prize of ₹1 crore.

5. Bigg Boss Season 5

Winner: Juhi Parmar

The venue for this season changed from Lonavala to Karjat, and in 2012, Salman Khan enlisted Sanjay Dutt as a co-host. Juhi, renowned for her role in Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, claimed a ₹1 crore prize by defeating Mahek Chahal.

6. Bigg Boss Season 6

Winner: Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi emerged as the winner of season 6 when she beat Imam Siddiqui to take home ₹50 lakh as the winner.

7. Bigg Boss Season 7

Winner: Gauhar Khan

In 2013, Gauhar turned out to be the winner of Bigg Boss season 7. The actress took Rs 50 lakh with her.

8. Bigg Boss Season 8

Winner: Gautam Gulati

In 2015, the creators experimented with a new format in Bigg Boss Halla Bol, akin to Ultimate Big Brother, bringing together five contestants from past seasons for a competitive twist. This special edition was integrated with the regular show, and Farah Khan assumed hosting responsibilities. TV actor Gautam, previously rejected on MTV Roadies 5, emerged as the winner, securing a prize of ₹50 lakh.

9. Bigg Boss Season 9

Winner: Prince Narula

Model turned-actor Prince Narula lifted the Bigg Boss season 9’s trophy in 2016. He also took Rs 50 lakh with him.

10. Bigg Boss Season 10

Winner: Manveer Gujar

Gujar beat Bani J and lifted Bigg Boss 10’s trophy. Further, like other winners, Manveer also took Rs 50 lakh with him.

11. Bigg Boss 11

Winner: Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde received massive love from fans, and as a result, she lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss season 11. The actress took Rs 44 lakh home.

12. Bigg Boss 12

Winner: Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar, who is well-known for her roles in serials such as Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, won the Bigg Boss 12 and took Rs 30 lakh home.

13. Bigg Boss 13

Winner: Sidharth Shukla

Renowned for his performance in Balika Vadhu, Sidharth Shukla clinched the Bigg Boss title just before the onset of the pandemic in 2020, surpassing Asim Riaz and securing a prize of ₹50 lakh. Fans were stunned by his untimely demise on September 2, 2021, following a heart attack at the age of 40.

14. Bigg Boss 14

Winner: Rubina Dilaik

In 2021, the Bigg Boss 14 winner was Rubina Dilaik, who is well known for her roles in Chotti Bahu and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress took Rs 36 Lakh home.

15. Bigg Boss 15

Winner: Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi, a well-known figure in the TV industry, lifted the trophy and took Rs 40 lakh home.

16. Bigg Boss 16

Winner: MC Stan

MC Stan, known for his individual music, lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 16. Stan took Rs 31.8 lakh home after he beat Shiv Thakre.

