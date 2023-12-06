Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Once Again Recalls Ex Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's Efforts In M.S Dhoni Movie, 'Ek time tha jab...'

Home

Bigg Boss17: Ankita Lokhande Recalls Sushant Singh Rajput’s Efforts In MS Dhoni Movie, ‘Ek Time Tha Jab…’

Bigg Boss 17: Bigg Boss contestant Ankita Lokhande again unfolds her past with her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput and admires his hard work and efforts behind the film. Look at what she said...

Bigg Boss 17: In the most recent episode of Bigg Boss season 17, Bollywood actress and contestant Ankita Lokhande became the talk of the town. The diva was seen hailing his late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput that his hard work and passion for working in films never failed. It all began when Ankita was seen advising co-contestant, Abhishek Kumar on how to get into the Bollywood industry. Abhishek requested Ankita to guide and help him with creating contacts in Bollywood. Ankita supported his fellow contestant and assured him that, ‘He would be able to do it and he needs to trust and faith in himself.’

Ankita Lokhande Recalls Late Sushant Singh Rajput on the Sets of MS Dhoni Movie

While Ankita Lokhande continued to remind herself about Sushant Singh Rajput, she said, “Ek time tha jab kisi (Sushant) ko karna tha, mujhe vishwas tha who kar lega, usse kitne bhi log aake bolte their nahi ho paayega, mazak bhi udaate the I don’t want to take names. But I would always tell him no baby you will do it.” She further added, ” I always felt that he can do it. It is a strength that you give each other and I think we stood by each other so strongly, I knew.”

The Bollywood actress also revealed the excitement on Sushant’s face when he bagged the film Kai Po Che. She said, “When it finally happened and Kai Po Che was released, it was a very different and a beautiful moment. I cried hard when he first made his debut. He was very talented and hardworking.”

The Pavitra Rishta actress delved into the toughest phase of Sushant Singh Rajput’s career, when his film, M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story was rescheduled after 2 years. But Sushant wasn’t satisfied with himself he practiced cricket for hours. ” When his film Dhoni got delayed he didn’t stop playing cricket. Woh do saal tak usne Roz cricket khela hai. Kitni bhi Partyaan kar le Subah 6 baje I would go to sleep and he would go to the ground. He was that hardworking.”

During their conversation, Abhishek questioned Ankita if they were still together while Sushant’s movie was being released and Ankita said, “Yes we were together, of course.”

The Bollywood actress disclosed the fact that she met Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Ankita said, “I went to Ranchi and visited MS Dhoni’s house also and met Sakshi. We spend some time together. Woh khush tha, or usne jo bhi kiya, mujhe uspar hamesha se proud hota tha (He was very happy and I am always proud of him. He used to maintain a diary and would write everything in it.)”

