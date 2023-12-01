Bigg Boss17 Host Karan Johar Takes a Dig At Abhishek Kumar: ‘Who Are You to Tell Me…’

Home

Bigg Boss Season 17 Promo: This Weekend Ka Vaar will be hosted by filmmaker and producer Karan Johar. Watch video of Karan taking on Bigg Boss contestant Abhishek Kumar in an aggressive verbal fight.

Bigg Boss17 PROMO Karan Johar Takes a Dig At Bigg Boss Contestant Abhishek Kumar, Says 'Who are you to tell me...'

Bigg Boss 17: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most popular Hindi reality shows hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. Every weekend, Salman makes a point to give the contestants a reality check. This weekend, however, things will be a little different because the actor is not anticipated to host the upcoming show. This week’s Weekend Ka Vaar will be hosted by filmmaker and producer Karan Johar. In a promo shared by Colors TV on Instagram, it showed Karan taking a jibe at contestant Abhishek Kumar. The two were also seen having a heated verbal spat.

Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar To Host Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss_Tak an account on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted, “EXCLUSIVE AND BREAKING! #BiggBoss_Tak This week, Salman Khan will not be hosting #WeekendKaVaar. Karan Johar will serve as a proxy host for Weekend ka Vaar this week. Karan Johar previously presented Bigg Boss OTT. The cause for this has not been explained.

Check the announcement posted by Bigg Boss_Tak on X:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE & BREAKING! #BiggBoss_Tak Salman Khan will not host #WeekendKaVaar this week Karan Johar to host Weekend ka Vaar this week as a proxy host. #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 29, 2023

Karan Johar Takes a Jibe At Bigg Boss Contestant Abhishek Kumar- Watch Video

A recent video shared by Colors Entertainment on Instagram showed Karan Johar schooling Bigg Boss contestant Abhishek Kumar. The caption read, “Abhishek aur Karan Johar ke beech hui garma garmi. #ShukravaarKaVaar hone waala hai toofani.” In the promo, Abhishek was seen becoming aggressive and shouting at the top of his voice. He lost his cool when he had an emotional breakdown after a heated fight with Sunny Arya and Arun.

Watch Karan Johar Schooling Abhishek Kumar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

To this, Karan Johar responded angrily saying, “Your actions are definitely not normal.” Karan also added, “Abhishek has always crossed the line at the Bigg Boss house.” However, the two were seen having an aggressive verbal spat. Karan responded, “Apka kya adhikar hai jo aap mujhe bataoge ke mai kab baat karu aur mai kab chup ho jaun (Who are you to tell me when to talk or when to stay silent.”)

Salman Khan To Skip Upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar

As Salman Khan continued to receive death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi via a Facebook post on Sunday, November 26, 2023, his security team advised him to stay at home. Although the Tiger 3 actor has ‘Y’ level security, Salman decided not to host the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar. The Mumbai police said, “We have also written to the social media platform to check where the post has been generated from, whether the social media accounts is genuine of Bishnoi and who handles it as Bishnoi is in jail. We are trying to find the Internet protocol address.”

Watch this space to get more updates on Bigg Boss Season 17.

