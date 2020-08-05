Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey made a Gupteshwar Pandey startling revelation after the Supreme Court hearing today in Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death case. He said that they are unable to go ahead with the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case because of the ‘prime accused’, Rhea Chakraborty, in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput death case is still absconding. He also alleged that the BMC is ‘forcefully quarantining’ their official in Mumbai, which is also one of the reasons they cannot take the investigation forward. Also Read - It's Time For CBI! Memes on Sushant Singh Rajput Case as Netizens Laud Bihar Government And Bihar Police

Rhea Chakraborty is not in touch with us. She is absconding, she is not coming forward. We don't have any information about her being in touch with even Mumbai police."

"How will Patna police investigate the case in Mumbai, because four of our officials are forced to remain in hiding, fearing they will be quarantined", he added.

He further said, “”We requested BMC to exempt IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from being quarantined. We told them at least send him back as he is an IPS officer. This is not professional behaviour. This officer is being kept as if he has been arrested.”

Justice Hrishikesh Roy, hearing the arguments on a plea by Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai, said “very unfortunate incident has taken place. A gifted and talented artist has passed away in circumstances that are unusual. Now, the circumstances in which this death took place needs to be inquired into.”

In a big development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Wednesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the Union of India has in principle accepted the recommendation by the Bihar government to order a CBI inquiry into the case.